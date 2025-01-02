Yankees’ Aaron Boone doesn’t sound overly confident about declining infielder

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are heading into 2025 with glaring uncertainty in their infield. At present, their internal options to fill the holes at third base or second base are limited to Oswaldo Cabrera, DJ LeMahieu, and—if optimism prevails—Oswald Peraza. For a team aiming to contend, this lack of depth and reliability at critical infield positions is concerning.

The Case for Oswaldo Cabrera

Oswaldo Cabrera has shown his value as a versatile utility player, capable of filling in across multiple positions. However, relying on him as an everyday starter at third base feels like a stretch.

In 2024, Cabrera hit .247/.296/.365 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 88 over 109 games. While his defense is serviceable, his offensive production has yet to reach the level needed to lock down a full-time starting role. Cabrera remains a useful piece in a flexible lineup but does not project as the solution to the Yankees’ infield woes.

DJ LeMahieu’s Downward Spiral

DJ LeMahieu, once one of the Yankees’ most dependable players, has been on a steep decline. Over the past two seasons, his offensive production has fallen off a cliff. In 2024, LeMahieu appeared in just 67 games, hitting .204/.269/.259 with two home runs, 26 RBIs, and a career-worst 52 wRC+. His health issues and deteriorating athletic profile have made it difficult for him to maintain consistency, let alone resemble the player who won a batting title with the Yankees in 2020.

Manager Aaron Boone’s comments on LeMahieu highlight the uncertainty surrounding his role heading into 2025. “I’m still not going to be surprised if DJ hits for us on some level again,” Boone said. “It comes down to health and can he maintain that health. I feel really good about where he was at the end of the season physically. Can he maintain that, improve upon it in the winter and put himself in the mix heading into spring training? I would never cross off a player of his caliber, even though it’s obviously been a tough couple of years.”

While Boone remains optimistic, the laundry list of issues surrounding LeMahieu’s health and performance suggests the Yankees may be hoping for a best-case scenario that is far from guaranteed.

The Oswald Peraza Factor

Oswald Peraza represents another potential internal solution, though his offensive struggles in limited major league action raise questions about whether he’s ready to take on a significant role. In 2024, Peraza spent most of his time in Triple-A, where he posted OK numbers. However, in 11 major league games, he hit just .200/.273/.500 with one homer, leaving much to be desired at the plate.

Defensively, Peraza has shown promise, particularly at shortstop and second base, but he lacks the offensive profile to fill the void left at third base or second base. While the Yankees may give him a chance to compete for a starting spot in spring training, banking on his development alone feels like a risky strategy for a team with championship aspirations.

An Infield in Need of Upgrades

The Yankees’ lack of reliable internal options emphasizes the need for external upgrades to their infield. While Cabrera and Peraza offer youth and flexibility, neither has proven capable of delivering the kind of consistent production the Yankees need. LeMahieu, meanwhile, is an aging veteran whose struggles over the past two seasons make him more of a question mark than a solution.

If the Yankees want to maximize the remaining prime years of Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge, addressing the infield through a trade or free agency must be a top priority. Relying on internal solutions alone leaves the team exposed at key positions and could undermine their chances of contending in the highly competitive American League.