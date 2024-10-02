Yankees’ Aaron Boone could be eyeing a disastrous decision in left field

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The last thing the New York Yankees should be considering for the playoffs is a platoon in left field. However, manager Aaron Boone mentioned on Tuesday that he remains uncertain about who will be the primary starter in the outfield, suggesting he might opt for a matchup-based approach.

Yankees’ Left Field Platoon: Pros and Cons

Boone’s strategy could lead to Alex Verdugo and Jasson Dominguez sharing playing time based on opposing pitchers. While this allows for flexibility, it also risks disrupting the momentum of both players, particularly in high-stakes playoff games.

Dominguez, a right-handed batter, struggles against left-handed pitching, producing far more power from the left side. Similarly, Verdugo’s splits against left-handed pitchers are troubling, as he has hit just .228 this season with only two homers over 167 at-bats. With Dominguez hitting .111 against lefties, albeit in a small sample size of 18 at-bats, Boone faces a difficult decision when choosing who to trust against southpaws.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Power and Speed vs. Plate Discipline

One critical factor to consider is how each player can impact the game. Dominguez is the superior base runner and has more power, making him a potential game-changer with just one swing. On the other hand, Verdugo, who ranks among the league’s worst in slugging, excels in plate discipline. He ranks in the 92nd percentile in whiff rate and the 88th percentile in strikeout rate, which suggests a more controlled approach at the plate.

Despite this, Verdugo’s .233/.291/.356 slash line this season is well below his career standards as a slightly above-average offensive player. In contrast, while Dominguez has struggled to adjust to the major leagues, his 16.4% walk rate and 84 wRC+ (just 1% better than Verdugo’s 83 wRC+) suggest that he has room for growth, particularly as he becomes more familiar with MLB pitching.

Defensive Considerations

Defensively, Dominguez has shown some inconsistency, which could explain Boone’s hesitation to make him an everyday starter. However, an earlier promotion might have given him the time needed to acclimate to the demands of big-league defense. A possible solution would be shifting the outfield alignment—moving Dominguez to center, Juan Soto to left, and Aaron Judge to right—allowing each player to play to their strengths while maximizing defensive coverage.

Dominguez’s Intangibles

In addition to his power and speed, Dominguez brings the ability to impact the game simply by getting on base, something the Yankees can leverage during critical playoff moments. Verdugo, meanwhile, offers occasional hits and reliable defense but lacks the slugging potential needed to break open tight games. His 49.3% ground ball rate—his highest since 2021—has limited his offensive output.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff Decisions: Momentum Is Key

While Boone could go either way when choosing a starter, much will depend on who the Yankees face in the ALDS. The decision will likely be influenced by matchups, but denying a player the opportunity to build momentum could backfire. Both Verdugo and Dominguez have struggled with consistency down the stretch, largely due to irregular playing time.

For the Yankees to succeed in the playoffs, whoever is chosen for left field must play on a consistent, everyday basis to regain rhythm and form. A platoon, while flexible, could disrupt the flow needed for either player to thrive on baseball’s biggest stage.