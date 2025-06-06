Yankees 9, Red Sox 6: Good news and bad news as Bombers take opener against Boston in the Bronx

It wasn’t just a win—it was a statement. The New York Yankees didn’t just beat the Boston Red Sox Friday night, they did it with flare, grit, and a bit of (un)necessary drama.

For fans still exhaling from a tough series in Cleveland, this 9-6 triumph over Boston felt like finding calm in the eye of a storm.

It was a game that offered a little bit of everything—power (the Yanks hit three homers, courtesy of Jazz Chisholm Jr. Anthony Volpe, and Paul Goldschmidt), perseverance, and just enough tension to make you remember that rivalry baseball never goes quietly.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. brings the fireworks early

In a rivalry as old as Yankees–Red Sox, timing is everything. Chisholm couldn’t have picked a better night to erupt.

After missing time with an oblique injury, he looked like a man possessed, wasting no time to make his presence felt.

Chisholm opened the scoring with a thunderous three-run blast in the first inning, the kind that sends shockwaves through a stadium.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sends one to center for a 3-run blast ? pic.twitter.com/Z6y6zoX13Y — MLB (@MLB) June 6, 2025

Then in the second, he laced an RBI single and later stole two bases—because why not paint with every color when the canvas is yours?

He finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored, looking every bit like the electric force the Yankees envisioned when they brought him aboard. Coming off injury, he didn’t just return—he has roared.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Will Warren offers more than meets the eye

Box scores lie sometimes. They’re like judging a painting by the number of brushstrokes—it misses the soul behind the work.

Will Warren’s 5.1 innings of four-run ball might not dazzle on paper, but the rookie right-hander showed real poise.

Through five innings, Warren allowed just one run against a dangerous Boston lineup, pounding the zone and keeping hitters honest.

It was in the sixth inning that things unraveled—a couple of mistakes, followed by inherited runners scoring after he exited.

Still, he gave the Yankees important length and navigated some dangerous bats with maturity. His ERA rose to 5.34, but that number doesn’t reflect how competitive he was until the very end.

For a pitcher still finding his rhythm at the big-league level, this was a performance that deserved more praise than critique.

Aaron Judge climbs closer to hitting immortality

With every swing, Aaron Judge is chasing more than base hits—he’s flirting with history. The Yankees’ captain went 3-for-5 against Boston, bumping his batting average up to a jaw-dropping .397.

In an era dominated by strikeouts, Judge continues to defy odds. He’s not just hitting for power—though his 21 home runs are hard to ignore—he’s delivering quality at-bats night after night.

On Friday, he scored twice, drove in another run, and looked, once again, like the most complete hitter in baseball.

Watching Judge hit right now feels like watching a sculptor at the height of his craft—every swing chiseled, every result inevitable.

A scare, then relief with Anthony Volpe

The good vibes were momentarily interrupted when Anthony Volpe was forced to exit after getting drilled in the elbow by Walker Buehler.

The shortstop had already contributed with a tw-run homer in the first inning before the hit-by-pitch in the second left fans collectively holding their breath.

He was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion and underwent both X-rays and a CT scan during the game. Manager Aaron Boone delivered reassuring news afterward: all tests came back negative.

Aaron Boone says x-rays and CT scans came back negative on Anthony Volpe's elbow pic.twitter.com/2hvpLSQBLF — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) June 7, 2025

That update was met with as much celebration in the clubhouse as the win itself. Volpe’s emergence this season has been critical for the Yankees, and avoiding a serious injury felt like dodging a bullet.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If there isn’t lingering discomfort, Volpe could return in the coming days—a welcome sigh of relief for a team chasing something special.

In a game brimming with storylines—from Chisholm’s star turn to Judge’s historic march—Friday night served as a reminder: this Yankees team, bruised but unbowed, knows how to win with flair.

