Yankees 9, Orioles 0: Good news and bad news as bats back Clarke Schmidt’s masterpiece

In the heart of the Bronx, a no-hitter was brewing—and for seven innings, Clarke Schmidt looked downright untouchable.

The New York Yankees dominated the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, riding a pitching gem and a rejuvenated lineup that rediscovered its power.

For a team in desperate need of a pick-me-up, this performance felt like a deep breath after weeks underwater.

Clarke Schmidt flirts with history in sensational start

Clarke Schmidt brought the swagger back to the Yankees’ rotation, delivering seven hitless innings with masterful command.

He struck out five, walked just two, and piled up 70 strikes over 103 total pitches. Had his pitch count been lower, the no-hitter chase would’ve continued—but manager Aaron Boone wisely played the long game.

Schmidt’s ERA now sits at an elite 2.84, reflecting a breakout season that’s blossoming into something truly special.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe snaps slump with confidence-restoring game

Anthony Volpe needed a bounce-back badly, and on Saturday, he got one in emphatic fashion.

The shortstop broke out of a 0-for-24 slump with a lucky infield hit—but then made his own luck with a blast to right field.

His ninth homer of the season brought Yankee Stadium to life, and his 3-for-4 day was the kind of rebound stars are built on.

Anthony Volpe makes it FOUR homers on the day for the @Yankees! pic.twitter.com/9enniZhC2h — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2025

For a young player still finding consistency, this was the kind of performance that resets a rhythm.

J.C. Escarra keeps swinging and silencing doubts

Catcher J.C. Escarra may not be the flashiest name in the Yankees’ clubhouse, but he continues to make noise with his bat.

Escarra launched a second-deck home run and added another hit, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three driven in. His OPS has climbed to an impressive .753—outstanding production for a backup catcher.

Escarra drove that to the second deck ? pic.twitter.com/3TiJjrH060 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 21, 2025

While his base-stealing prevention game still needs polish, Escarra’s offensive value is making it very hard to justify keeping him off the roster.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees offense finally delivers when it matters

For a team that’s looked lost at the plate in recent weeks, Saturday’s game was a statement of intent.

The Yankees tallied 14 hits, four home runs, and a triple. They weren’t just hitting—they were hitting with authority.

Ben Rice launched one into the seats and legged out a triple, showing impressive power. Trent Grisham also went yard in a 3-for-5 effort.

Even with Aaron Judge going hitless, the offense clicked. Judge drew two walks and remained a presence, but the supporting cast did the heavy lifting.

JT Brubaker returns after long road back

It’s been more than two years since JT Brubaker last pitched in a big-league game, and his return brought more than just nostalgia.

Entering in the eighth after Schmidt exited, Brubaker worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one.

It may have been a low-pressure situation, but it was a meaningful milestone for a pitcher who’s battled injuries and setbacks.

Seeing Brubaker healthy again was one of the day’s quiet victories—like watching a storm-tossed ship finally reach safe harbor.

A rare, feel-good day in the Bronx

Between Schmidt’s brilliance, Volpe’s resurgence, Rice’s rise, and Brubaker’s return, Saturday’s win offered something rare: a day with nothing to complain about.

The Yankees looked like a team with purpose again. One game doesn’t fix everything, but sometimes, it only takes one spark to reignite a flame.

