Yankees’ injured star finally faces hitters again, projects to be a ‘deadline add’

As the New York Yankees continue spiraling—dropping seven of their last eight games—any glimpse of good news feels like a lifeline.

On Saturday, that lifeline arrived in the form of Luis Gil, who faced live hitters for the first time since February.

Luis Gil throwing live for the first time since his high-grade lat strain this spring. pic.twitter.com/QU4YJFOgRa — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 21, 2025

Gil has been sidelined since spring training with a significant lat strain, casting a shadow over a promising 2025 season.

But now, finally, the 27-year-old righty is starting to turn the corner in his rehab, and the Yankees should be paying close attention.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Velocity Looks Sharp as Gil Returns to the Mound

Though the session wasn’t against big-league hitters, Gil’s return still marked real progress in his rehab journey.

Facing bullpen catcher Peter Serruto and staffer Ryan McLaughlin, Gil showed no signs of tentativeness in his delivery.

More importantly, his velocity hovered in the mid-90s, a key indicator that his arm strength is trending in the right direction.

For reference, he averaged 96.6 mph on his fastball last year, so he is not far off.

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch noted this detail, suggesting Gil’s physical tools may be intact even after a long layoff.

When a pitcher returns from an upper-body injury, velocity readings are often the first sign of how real the comeback could be.

Gil’s heater has always been electric, but seeing it resurface this quickly is a big box checked for New York.

A Lengthy Road Still Awaits Before MLB Return

While Saturday was a big step, fans hoping for an immediate return should temper their expectations—it’s going to take time.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed Gil will need multiple live BP sessions followed by a multi-week rehab assignment.

That means building arm strength, command, and stamina, all over again—likely pushing his MLB return into late July or August.

In other words, this won’t be a sprint. Think of it more like assembling a puzzle—piece by piece, until he’s fully ready.

But when that day does arrive, it could feel like the Yankees just made a major trade deadline acquisition without giving up anything.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Boone Sees Gil as a “Deadline Addition”

Boone himself said Luis Gil’s return might resemble a “trade deadline add,” which caused a few groans among fans online.

Aaron Boone says the Yankees see Luis Gil as a “trade deadline add” pic.twitter.com/M9yLzGBIso — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 21, 2025

Yankees fans have learned to be wary of that phrase—often code for front-office inactivity come late July.

Still, Gil’s upside might be one of the few reasons to buy into Boone’s metaphor this time around.

This isn’t a fringe arm we’re talking about. Luis Gil is the reigning American League Rookie of the Year for a reason.

Gil Brings Firepower—and Needed Stability—to the Rotation

In 2024, Luis Gil dazzled with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts across 144 innings, combining elite stuff with growing maturity.

His fastball rides high, his slider bites late, and his poise on the mound is rare for a pitcher with so few innings under his belt.

He gives New York something it currently lacks—an explosive yet dependable No. 3 option behind Max Fried and Carlos Rodón.

The Yankees’ rotation is thirsting for consistency in the middle tier.

Adding Gil would feel like plugging a hole in a leaky ship just as the storm is brewing—a stabilizer at a critical time.

Yankees Need Gil Now More Than Ever

The Yankees are drifting, and the longer they wait for reinforcements, the more pressure mounts on an overworked bullpen.

Gil’s looming return doesn’t solve every problem, but it could re-energize a roster that looks increasingly out of answers.

In a way, he’s the team’s wildcard—an arm with the ability to flip momentum and change the season’s trajectory.

He’s not just a rehab update anymore; Luis Gil is becoming a symbol of what the Yankees could be again.

READ MORE: Yankees’ young first baseman returns to leadoff spot, veteran sluggers get day off vs. O’s on Saturday