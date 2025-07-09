Yankees 9, Mariners 6: Good news and bad news as Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s power helps rookie phenom notch win in debut

The New York Yankees desperately needed a spark, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. gave them fireworks under the Bronx lights Wednesday night.

Facing the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees emerged with a 9-6 victory that featured a little bit of everything — power, promise, and growing pains.

But make no mistake, this was the Jazz Chisholm Jr. game. And it might be the turning point the Yankees have been waiting for.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chisholm Jr. Delivers a Bronx Encore

There’s hot, and then there’s Jazz Chisholm Jr. launching two homers into the New York sky like he’s playing a video game.

Moved back to his natural home at second base, Chisholm Jr. looks more comfortable than ever — and it’s showing in his bat.

He crushed a pair of home runs and drove in four runs, electrifying the Yankee Stadium crowd with every swing.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. since returning from IL:



.312 BA

9 HR

24 RBI

4 SBpic.twitter.com/FgHDAO66tV — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 9, 2025

Now up to 17 home runs on the season, Chisholm Jr. is tracking toward a new career high despite missing weeks with an oblique strain.

He’s not just thriving — he’s leading. For a team craving identity, Chisholm Jr. is becoming the heartbeat.

Schlittler’s MLB Debut Is One to Remember

Starting a big-league game at Yankee Stadium is a test of nerves. Cam Schlittler made it look like a high school showcase.

The 23-year-old rookie right-hander tossed 5.1 innings, allowing just three runs and striking out seven in a calm, confident debut.

Cam Schlittler gets his first strikeout throwing ? and his family couldn't be more proud ? pic.twitter.com/isf0Oag4nT — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2025

He showed poise and polish beyond his years, inducing 10 whiffs — six with his fastball and four with his sharp slider.

Even with a couple of solo home runs against him, Schlittler kept the Mariners guessing and worked ahead in counts all night.

Considering the Yankees’ rotation depth issues, Schlittler’s debut felt like discovering a hidden ace tucked away in the minors.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez Thriving Atop the Lineup

It’s becoming harder and harder to deny: Jasson Dominguez looks the part of a long-term leadoff hitter for New York.

Nicknamed “The Martian,” the 22-year-old was everywhere on Wednesday — three hits, a walk, two runs, and an RBI.

He sprayed the ball to all fields, used his speed effectively, and looked remarkably composed in every plate appearance.

Dominguez’s OPS now sits at .774, creeping toward that excellent .800 mark — not bad for someone still adjusting to big-league pitching.

If he keeps this up, the Yankees may finally have their leadoff presence.

Loaisiga’s Struggles Cast a Shadow

Jonathan Loaisiga entered the game in the sixth with a four-run cushion — and left with the lead hanging by a thread.

The righty allowed a pair of two-run homers and was responsible for three runs.

Loaisiga’s ERA now sits at an ugly 4.84, and he’s had a couple of meltdowns in the last few games.

His stuff doesn’t have the same bite, and his command looks shaky. Right now, every outing feels like a tightrope act.

For a bullpen with October ambitions, Loaisiga has quickly become one of the least reliable arms on the depth chart.

Weaver and Williams Lock It Down Late

Fortunately for the Yankees, Luke Weaver and Devin Williams restored order when the game was relatively close near the end.

Weaver bridged the gap with 1.2 perfect innings, flashing solid command and missing bats at key moments with three strikeouts.

Then came Devin Williams, the high-leverage assassin. He slammed the door in the ninth with authority, silencing any Mariners hope.

Between them, they retired eight straight batters, combining for 2.2 spotless frames to seal the 9-6 win.

With Loaisiga fading, the Yankees might need to lean more heavily on Weaver-Williams to keep late leads safe.

Chisholm’s Swagger Might Be Contagious

There’s something about Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s energy that makes a team feel larger than life. The Yankees are starting to feed off it.

His bat flips, his emotion, the fearless at-bats — they’re all reminders of how much fun baseball can be when you’re winning.

He doesn’t just change the box score; he changes the mood. And right now, the Yankees need that as much as anything.

When Jazz Chisholm Jr. is smiling, dancing, and launching baseballs into orbit, this team feels a little more dangerous.

Just like a jazz solo at full volume, he’s unpredictable, bold, and thrilling — and maybe just what the Yankees need.

READ MORE: Yankees bring up another piece in the short-term third base puzzle