Yankees 7, Red Sox 10: Good news and bad news as Ryan Yarbrough’s struggles prove costly

In a season built on hope and hard-earned momentum, every stumble feels like a gut punch.

Saturday night in the Bronx was one of those nights.

The Boston Red Sox stunned Yankee Stadium with a 10-7 win, evening the series and halting the New York Yankees’ surge.

Ryan Yarbrough, usually a steady hand in the rotation, looked lost. The offense surged briefly, but the bullpen couldn’t slam the door.

It was the kind of night where everything started right, only to unravel with each passing inning—like watching a sandcastle collapse under one careless wave.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Yarbrough falters when Yankees needed steadiness most

Ryan Yarbrough had been one of the Yankees’ most pleasant surprises this season. In recent starts, he was cool under pressure and incredibly effective.

But that reliability melted in Yankee Stadium as the Red Sox jumped on him early and often.

The left-hander gave up eight earned runs across just four innings, allowing nine hits and issuing two walks.

His command deserted him. He wasn’t fooling anyone. It felt like every ball the Red Sox put in play had purpose.

This brutal outing ballooned his ERA from 2.83 to 4.17, a stark reminder of how one bad game can change a pitcher’s narrative.

Yet, his recent body of work suggests a rebound is likely. Every rotation arm has a clunker. Saturday night was Yarbrough’s turn.

Austin Wells shows growth at the plate despite late whiff

If there was one consistent spark on the offensive side, it came from Austin Wells.

The Yankees’ young catcher picked an ideal night to show off his power and poise, even if the moment of glory slipped through his fingers late.

Wells crushed a three-run homer in the second inning that temporarily flipped the game on its head, giving fans hope this would be another comeback classic.

Austin Wells puts the @Yankees on top with a 3-run homer! pic.twitter.com/PnMmPvBjeU — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2025

He finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored.

Yet, baseball can be cruel. In the eighth inning, with two on and two outs and the Yankees trailing by one, Wells struck out.

The dream scenario—another comeback win—died right there. Still, his performance was a bright spot.

Ian Hamilton’s struggles come at the worst possible time

With the Yankees rallying and the score at 8-7 in the eighth, the game hung in the balance.

But Ian Hamilton couldn’t deliver when it mattered most. His inability to stop the bleeding in the top of the ninth crushed whatever momentum remained.

He gave up three hits and a walk, leading to two crucial insurance runs for Boston.

In a game this close, those runs might as well have been five. It’s the kind of late-inning failure that has fans missing Luke Weaver even more than they already were.

Hamilton has been unreliable this season, but his hiccup came at precisely the wrong time. For a bullpen already thinned out, nights like this reveal just how fragile the margins really are.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Volpe returns and delivers a sliver of hope

After exiting Friday’s game with a scary elbow contusion, Anthony Volpe wasn’t in Saturday’s starting lineup. Still, his reappearance in the eighth inning as a pinch runner was a relief.

The energy at the Stadium spiked when he jogged onto the field.

And though he was left stranded on second base when Wells struck out, seeing him healthy offered something close to comfort.

Volpe’s presence means stability up the middle and speed on the basepaths. The Yankees will need both if they’re going to keep pace in the AL East.

