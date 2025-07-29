Yankees 7, Rays 5: Good news and bad news as Yanks take revenge on Tampa

The New York Yankees sent a loud message Tuesday night, outlasting the Tampa Bay Rays 7–5 with guts, grit, and timely heroics and leaving behind Monday’s loss.

They didn’t just win—they fought back from a 3–0 hole with urgency, speed, and muscle, outmaneuvering Tampa like a chess player setting a trap.

The Bronx Bombers looked every bit the contender fans hoped for, mixing old-school aggression with power and poise.

With the Baltimore Orioles sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in their doubleheader, the Yankees pulled within three games of the Jays in the loss column.

Stealing the Spotlight—Literally

The Yankees were relentless on the basepaths, stealing four bases and forcing Tampa’s defense into crucial mistakes.

Catcher Austin Wells led the way with two swipes, bringing rare chaos from a position typically anchored in stability.

Wells stole second in the third and scored moments later when Cody Bellinger crushed a game-tying three-run homer.

Anthony Volpe and Wells followed with a daring double steal in the fourth that left Tampa scrambling.

Excellent inning for Volpe.



-RBI Single.

-Heads up baserunning to second.

-Steals third and ultimately makes it home on an error.



Manufacturing 2 straight runs will change the boos to chants really quickly.

pic.twitter.com/kj1KuFD3zM — Jacob P.M.? (@JacobBSpeaks) July 30, 2025

The throw sailed into left field, and Volpe raced home, giving New York its first lead at 5–3.

It was the kind of controlled chaos the Yankees haven’t often shown—and it worked to perfection on Tuesday night.

Volpe’s Bat Heats Up as Glove Worries Linger

Anthony Volpe remains one of the most enigmatic players on the roster, improving with the bat but frustrating with the glove.

He drove in Jasson Domínguez with a clutch RBI single in the third and added a towering solo shot in the eighth.

Volpe now has 15 home runs on the season, many of them coming in big moments when the team desperately needed them.

But the 24-year-old also committed his 14th and 15th errors of the year—now tied for the most in all of Major League Baseball.

Anthony Volpe is not a good defender



No way to say otherwise

pic.twitter.com/Lu4iZazLpM — 4 Train Savages (@FourSavages) July 30, 2025

He won a Gold Glove as a rookie, which makes the regression even harder to explain or stomach for fans and coaches alike.

Volpe’s glove is becoming a liability at the most defensively demanding position on the field.

Max Fried Finds His Form Again

After a string of underwhelming starts, Max Fried looked like the ace New York paid $218 million to land this offseason.

The left-hander struck out nine over 6.2 innings, allowing four runs, but just two of them were earned, and he showed complete command of his arsenal.

Fried had failed to go six innings in three straight starts and hadn’t allowed fewer than three earned runs in his last four.

That slump ended with authority Tuesday as Fried methodically carved up Tampa’s lineup with devastating off-speed pitches.

His ERA remains at 2.62, and with 12 wins under his belt, he continues to be the rotation’s anchor and tone-setter.

Pitching like this in October? That’s what the Yankees are banking on—and Tuesday was a massive step in that direction.

Cody Bellinger Has Been Worth Every Penny

Cody Bellinger has gone from discarded salary dump to Bronx centerpiece in less than four months, and fans are loving it.

Traded from the Cubs for practically nothing, Bellinger’s resurgence has been nothing short of remarkable in pinstripes.

He hit his 20th home run Tuesday—a moonshot that erased an early 3–0 deficit and turned it into a tied game.

Cody Bellinger's 20th HR makes it a brand new ballgame! pic.twitter.com/Ji3DAbPZjw — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2025

His .848 OPS tells the story of a hitter who’s balanced power and patience while easing the sting of Juan Soto’s absence.

It’s not just about the stats; Bellinger brings a veteran’s poise and championship experience to a clubhouse still learning to win.

On a night full of standout performances, Bellinger’s blast may have been the emotional turning point in the entire contest.

Domínguez Keeps Making His Case

Jasson Domínguez continues to be more than just a top prospect—he’s proving he belongs in the Yankees’ daily plans.

The “Martian” stole his 16th base of the season, then scored on Volpe’s single to help fuel the team’s comeback surge.

His athleticism, baseball instincts, and raw talent continue to dazzle in moments that matter most.

Even with just limited playing time, Domínguez makes an impact nearly every game—and that’s hard to ignore.

The Yankees’ future may already be on the roster—and Domínguez is making sure no one forgets that.

