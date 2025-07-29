Yankees in talks with Pirates to acquire star closer

The New York Yankees are clinging to a playoff spot, but their bullpen might be what pulls the rug out from under them.

With roughly two months left in the season, the Yankees sit in postseason position—but just barely. One bad stretch, and that cushion disappears fast.

A major reason for that precarious position is the bullpen, which has been wildly inconsistent. It currently ranks 21st in MLB with a 4.25 ERA.

Only a handful of arms in the Yankees’ relief corps can be counted on regularly. The rest? A nightly coin toss.

Fatigue has only magnified the issue. Overuse has worn down the few reliable relievers, exposing the unit’s lack of depth.

At this point, relying on potential simply isn’t enough. The Yankees need proven firepower—pitchers who miss bats and handle pressure.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Trade market targets are narrowing

Reports say the front office is pushing hard for help, and the two biggest names linked are Jhoan Duran and David Bednar.

Duran might be the flashier name, but he comes with a major obstacle: the bidding war. Too many teams are circling the Twins’ star.

That makes David Bednar a much more realistic and intriguing option. And conversations are already underway.

According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees and Pirates have had “extensive talks” centered around Bednar—but the price is steep.

The Yankees have had “extensive talks” regarding Pittsburgh Pirates RP David Bednar, but there is currently a “considerable gap in price,” per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/ehhTkDeubq — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) July 29, 2025

Pittsburgh holds all the leverage

Pittsburgh holds all the cards. They know several contenders need bullpen help and are happy to play this hand to the max.

The Yankees can’t afford to get cute here. They must act decisively and be willing to outbid others to stabilize their bullpen.

Especially now that Emmanuel Clase is off the table due to being placed on non-disciplinary leave, Bednar becomes even more valuable. He’s one of the few true game-changers left.

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Why David Bednar makes sense

Bednar isn’t just solid—he’s dominant. His 2.37 ERA and 1.96 FIP in 38 innings speak volumes about his elite level of control.

He’s also struck out 51 hitters this season, flashing swing-and-miss stuff that the Yankees desperately lack in late innings.

More than just numbers, Bednar has the demeanor the Yankees need—cool under pressure and consistent in high-leverage situations.

He’s the kind of arm that can help shorten games and protect slim leads, something the Yankees have failed to do consistently.

Think of him as the insurance policy this team’s postseason dreams require. Without him—or someone like him—they’re gambling blind.

A thin margin for error

And that’s the dangerous part. The Yankees’ margin for error is razor-thin, especially in the hyper-competitive American League.

Letting the deadline pass without addressing this glaring weakness would be borderline organizational malpractice at this stage.

Even if Bednar costs a lot, it’s the kind of move a serious contender makes when the window is cracked open, not shut, especially because he has another year of team control after 2025.

Not just one move—Yankees need multiple arms

The Yankees are reportedly looking to add two or even three arms but Bednar should be the centerpiece.

He wouldn’t just “fit” in the Yankees’ bullpen—he’d redefine it. He could bring structure, clarity, and a reliable endgame, giving Luke Weaver and Devin Williams another option to shoulder the burden.

While other names might be floating around, none check as many boxes as Bednar: reliability, dominance, and availability.

And unlike patchwork trade targets of years past, Bednar still has team control—he wouldn’t be just a two-month rental.

Time is running out

The question is whether general manager Brian Cashman is ready to pull the trigger on a deal that could cost real assets.

But at some point, cost takes a backseat to urgency. The bullpen isn’t just a need—it’s a crisis in waiting.

If the Yankees stand pat and trust what they have, they risk turning a postseason berth into a September regret.

And with each passing day, the pressure to act only grows. For the Yankees, the clock is ticking louder than ever.

