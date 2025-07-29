Yankees are among teams ‘speed dialing’ potential seller for big names

Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports that the Yankees, alongside the Red Sox, Mariners, Blue Jays, and Phillies are calling the Twins regarding various impending free agents and bullpen arms.

Harrison Bader, Willi Castro, and Joe Ryan are among names these teams have called on, with the bullpen also having a glutton of attractive chips that Minnesota could deal this summer.

We’ve reported here at Empire Sports Media that the Yankees had held offseason trade talks regarding Castro and renewed those talks at the trade deadline.

New York also engaged with Minnesota in trade talks for Jhoan Duran, whom they tried to acquire from the Twins at last year’s deadline, as Brian Cashman eyes pitching upgrades this July.

Twins Are Fielding Aggressive Calls From Yankees And Other Contenders

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Yankees are expected to make multiple additions ahead of this year’s trade deadline, sources tell Empire Sports Media, and the Twins could be a team they check off a lot of boxes with.

Joe Ryan and Jhoan Duran would seriously help the Yankees not just in their pursuit of a World Series in 2025, but in their future endeavors in 2026 as well.

Both players are under control through 2027, and they would present massive upgrades for a staff that has seriously struggled this season.

New York seems more focused on their bullpen, but Cashman will add arms wherever they become available this summer, and they might add a bat as well.

Harrison Bader, who was with the Yankees for parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, is a player of very real interest to the Yankees.

With a 116 wRC+ and .456 SLG% this season against LHP, Harrison Bader would be a perfect platoon partner for Jasson Dominguez or Trent Grisham.

New York and Minnesota could link up on a deal this deadline, and if they do, I’d expect at least one controllable arm to head the Yankees’ way.

Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, or Joe Ryan would be the prizes, but even a lesser-known name like Brock Stewart would be a huge boost.