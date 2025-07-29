Yankees are nearing top-tier pitching reinforcements with AL Rookie of the Year

The New York Yankees have plenty of issues to sort out, but starting pitching isn’t the loudest alarm blaring right now.

While the bullpen leaks runs and the offense struggles to stay consistent, the rotation has mostly held firm. Still, the Yankees would gladly welcome Luis Gil back into the fold.

Rehab Road Nearly Complete for Luis Gil

After months of battling a frustratingly slow recovery from a serious lat strain, Luis Gil is finally close to returning.

The Yankees expect Gil to throw 75 pitches Tuesday night for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in what should be his final rehab outing.

Aaron Boone just provided some updates on @TalkinYanks:



– Aaron Judge will hit off a tee today or tomorrow and is still set to resume throwing in 10-15 days.



– Luis Gil will throw 75 pitches in his rehab start tonight with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. If that goes well, he…

If all goes smoothly, the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year could rejoin the rotation Sunday against the Marlins in Miami.

That potential return comes with big expectations, but Gil has proven he’s built to handle pressure when healthy.

Setbacks, Patience, and One Last Test

Gil’s path back hasn’t been smooth. He’s hit more speed bumps than a New York City taxi on 10th Avenue.

After his latest outing saw him surrender five earned runs in just 3.1 innings, Tuesday’s start has a little more weight.

The Yankees want to see sharper command and better results before giving him the green light to return this weekend.

They know rust is natural, but Tuesday night needs to look more like a springboard than a stumble.

What Gil Means to the Yankees’ Rotation

Last year, Luis Gil gave the Yankees a glimpse of the future — electric stuff and poise well beyond his years.

In 2024, he logged 151.2 innings with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts, carving up hitters like a surgeon with a scalpel.

That performance earned him the AL Rookie of the Year, beating out teammate Austin Wells and Orioles’ outfielder Colton Cowser.

This version of Gil—when fully healthy—can completely shift the tone of a series every fifth day.

A Three-Headed Force on the Horizon

With Gil back in action, the Yankees could roll out a frightening top trio: Luis Gil, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón.

Each brings a unique weapon, from Fried’s command to Rodón’s bulldog fire to Gil’s overpowering fastball and late bite.

If Gil hits his stride by September, New York suddenly owns one of baseball’s most formidable playoff rotations.

That’s the kind of upside that turns slumps into streaks and sparks postseason hope in a restless fanbase.

Time to Shake Off the Rust and Contribute

Even if Gil needs a few starts to reacclimate, the Yankees are willing to be patient — the potential payoff is massive.

There’s still ample time left in the 2025 campaign for Gil to become a postseason difference-maker.

A healthy, locked-in Luis Gil is more than just depth — he’s a game-changer hiding in plain sight.

More Than Just a Return—It’s a Reinforcement

Gil’s comeback isn’t a luxury; it could become a necessity with the team’s bullpen volatility and offensive inconsistency.

He won’t fix everything overnight, but he gives the Yankees breathing room to solve those other nagging issues.

Think of him as a returning knight while the kingdom fends off invaders — timing matters, and Gil’s couldn’t be better.

Tuesday night in Triple-A isn’t just a rehab start; it’s a measuring stick, a forecast for the rest of the Yankees’ season.

