Yankees 7, Rays 4: Good news and bad news as Bombers take three of four vs. Tampa

Chaos reigned in the Bronx on Thursday, but the New York Yankees found a way to thrive in it.

In the middle of trade deadline madness, they beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 and closed the gap with the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East to just 3.5 games.

The rain poured, the phones buzzed, and somewhere in the storm, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger.

This wasn’t just another regular-season win. It felt like a moment—a thunderclap amid the trade frenzy. The Yankees, now sitting at 60-49, took three out of four from the Rays and looked confident doing it.

And with several new additions in tow, this team suddenly feels like it’s gearing up for something bigger.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stanton and Rice Set the Tone Early

The Yankees didn’t waste time asserting themselves. Giancarlo Stanton stepped up in the first inning and demolished a two-run homer to deep left, giving the Bronx a jolt of early electricity.

Giancarlo Stanton sends this one WAY out of here! ? pic.twitter.com/RVr0uPQ3OC — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2025

It was his eighth home run of the year—and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

In the very next frame, Ben Rice crushed a three-run shot to make it 6-0. Rice’s 16th blast of the season showed again why he’s become a key power source for this evolving offense.

Together, Stanton and Rice turned the first few innings into a fireworks show that effectively sealed the game.

Stroman Battles, Bullpen Steps Up

Starter Marcus Stroman cruised through three innings before things got dicey in the fourth. He surrendered four runs and flirted with trouble, but he held the lead and survived through five innings.

It wasn’t his sharpest outing, but it was enough to keep the Rays from climbing back in.

The Yankees badly needed length from Stroman because their bullpen was taxed from the previous three games. Once he exited, they needed someone to hold the line—and Yerry De Los Santos answered the call.

De Los Santos Dominates, Then Gets Sent Down

De Los Santos turned in one of the most dominant relief outings of the year, pitching three perfect innings. He didn’t allow a hit or a walk, struck out five, and dropped his ERA to a jaw-dropping 1.78.

He was calm, surgical, and utterly in control.

And yet, in a cruel twist only baseball could deliver, De Los Santos was optioned to Triple-A Scranton after the game.

The reason? The Yankees acquired three high-leverage arms—Jake Bird, David Bednar, and Camilo Doval—and needed the roster spot.

His performance deserved a better reward, but if there’s one thing clear, it’s this: he’ll be back. And when he returns, he might just be a key figure down the stretch.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Trade Twist: Caballero Joins the Yankees Mid-Game

As if the game didn’t already have enough drama, infielder Jose Caballero was traded mid-game—from the Rays to the Yankees.

Hug Watch pays off as Jose Caballero prepares to switch dugouts following the trade. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/EMqRzp2Let — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 31, 2025

The moment was surreal. Cameras caught Caballero hugging his now-former teammates in the Rays’ dugout and informing them he was switching sides.

It was a true “only in baseball” moment. Caballero, who leads the league with 34 stolen bases, brings elite speed and defensive versatility to a Yankees team that’s lacked both.

The idea of inserting his legs into close games late will be a weapon New York can lean on in October.

It’s rare to see a player go from opponent to teammate in real-time, but Caballero handled it with class. And now, he’ll get to pursue a playoff spot with the very team that just beat his former club.

The Yankees’ Momentum Feels Real

This wasn’t just a win. It was a message. The Yankees are treating this final stretch with urgency, and the front office made sure the roster reflects that.

New arms, added speed, and a lineup that suddenly feels a little deeper—it all signals one thing: they’re not content with a Wild Card.

The energy is shifting in the Bronx. With every home run from Stanton and every emerging swing from Rice, the belief grows. Like a slingshot pulled back by adversity, this team might be ready to launch.

READ MORE: Yankees demote 2 bullpen arms after slew of deadline deals