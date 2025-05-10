Yankees 7, Athletics 11: Good news and bad news as New York’s bullpen collapses in loss

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sometimes, baseball feels less like a sport and more like a tragedy disguised in nine innings. Saturday night was one of those times.

For New York Yankees fans, this game wasn’t just a loss—it was a heartbreak in cleats. One moment, hope was rising with Aaron Judge’s home runs; the next, it crashed under a wave of bullpen chaos. This was a script for the neutral fan, with fireworks and lead changes, but for Bombers supporters, it was more like a slow-motion car crash at Sutter Health Park.

The bullpen unravels like a threadbare sweater

Through six innings, there was reason to believe. The Yankees had battled their way to a 6-4 lead, thanks in part to Oswald Peraza’s timely two-run shot. Carlos Rodón wasn’t dominant, but he fought through six innings and kept the damage manageable while racking up 10 strikeouts.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Then the seventh happened. And the eighth. And the nightmare began.

Fernando Cruz, who had been mostly untouchable this season, proved he’s mortal. He allowed three runs in less than an inning, including a devastating three-run homer to Shea Langeliers. No walks and two strikeouts helped soften the line, but the scoreboard didn’t care.

Next came Tim Hill and Ian Hamilton. Hill did his job—barely—but Hamilton couldn’t find the plate when it mattered. Two walks, one hit, and three runs later, the A’s had seized momentum like a thief in the night.

Tyler Matzek followed and got one out, but not before surrendering two more hits and another crushing run. Seven runs allowed by four relievers in just two innings. That kind of collapse erases even the best-laid plans—and the best swings.

Aaron Judge is rewriting the record books

If there’s a silver lining to Saturday’s disaster, it’s Aaron Judge. The Yankees captain seems to be on a personal mission to carry this team, no matter the burden.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

He blasted two more home runs, bringing his season total to 14. That’s not just leading the Yankees or the AL—it leads all of baseball. His slash line? A ridiculous .396/.486/.772. He’s racking up RBIs like it’s his day job, sitting at 37 and counting.

AARON JUDGE GOES YARD AGAIN ? pic.twitter.com/ReE5NPzNc3 — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2025

It’s still early May, but it’s not too soon to whisper it: this might be the best version of Judge we’ve ever seen. He’s a one-man wrecking crew in pinstripes.

Defense makes matters worse with untimely mistakes

As if the bullpen’s implosion wasn’t painful enough, the Yankees’ defense decided to join the self-sabotage party. And the worst part? These weren’t rookies or fringe players making rookie mistakes. These were dependable gloves.

Trent Grisham, usually a sure-handed outfielder, misjudged a ball in center field. Austin Wells had a passed ball. Anthony Volpe—slick, steady Volpe—committed a fielding error. These weren’t just physical errors.

In a game this close, you can’t afford to hand out extra outs like Halloween candy.

This one will sting—but the season marches on

Baseball is unforgiving. You can hit home runs, battle for a lead, and still see everything fall apart in the blink of an inning. Saturday night was one of those nights—a reminder that even the biggest stars and best teams have cracks in the armor.

If there’s one thing Yankees fans know, though, it’s that this team doesn’t stay down for long.

