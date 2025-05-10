Yankees’ young star has unlocked his potential thanks to 1 non-baseball skill improvement

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There’s something deeply human about wanting to be understood. It’s a longing that stretches beyond words—into belonging, identity, and purpose.

For New York Yankees rising star Jasson Dominguez, that desire became a quiet battle. Not with a rival team, but with the language barrier that shadowed his earliest moments in organized baseball.

It wasn’t about fame or contracts—it was about finding his voice in a world where he couldn’t fully speak.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why communication is the ultimate performance enhancer

Communication isn’t just a tool; it’s the glue that binds teams, dreams, and cultures. Without it, you’re on the field—but not really in the game.

In Jasson’s case, growing up in the Dominican Republic meant English wasn’t part of his daily reality.

So when he entered the high-stakes environment of American professional baseball, every conversation, instruction, and joke carried invisible weight.

He wanted to fit in—but feared sounding foolish.

Now, that’s changed. On a Friday night against the Athletics, after blasting three home runs and leading the Yankees to victory, he revealed a different kind of milestone.

He was finally comfortable speaking English. Not just enough to survive, but enough to belong.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Marvel, missteps, and a mission to learn

Jasson, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, took classes and had the perennial help of Yankees translator Marlon Abreu.

But he also watched Marvel movies. He binged Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He laughed, paused, replayed, and absorbed.

He made the most human of choices—to learn through joy, not pressure.

The superheroes on-screen weren’t just saving cities; they were unintentionally building a bridge for a young man to find his place.

“It was scary for me. I didn’t want to make a mistake,” he admitted. That fear—of sounding wrong, of being misunderstood—kept him quiet for years. And yet, he pushed through.

Fluency builds more than words—it builds trust

When players share a dugout, they also share a language. It’s not just signals and signs—it’s nuance, sarcasm, comfort.

As Dominguez grew more fluent, he also grew more relaxed. Coaches noticed it. Teammates connected more easily.

His ability to absorb strategy, give feedback, and connect with others soared.

It’s like a musician finally tuning his instrument: same hands, same talent, but now the sound reaches everyone more clearly.

The invisible edge that sets champions apart

Success in baseball is measured in hits, homers, and ERA—but intangibles often set players apart.

For Jasson, mastering English unlocked a whole new version of himself.

It’s not a coincidence that his breakthrough on the field came alongside his breakthrough off it.

The ability to understand, and be understood, turned his game from instinctive to intentional. You can’t swing confidently if you’re second-guessing a coach’s advice.

You can’t lead if you’re afraid to speak up. Language gave him permission to step into his full identity.

More than baseball—it’s about identity and power

Dominguez’s journey is a reminder that for immigrant athletes, the biggest challenges aren’t always physical. They’re cultural, emotional, and linguistic.

And yet, there’s beauty in the struggle. Because every word he’s learned, every scene he’s watched, every sentence he’s dared to speak—has helped build not just a better player, but a stronger person.

Popular reading

Yankees’ 2023 11th Round Pick has flown under the radar this season