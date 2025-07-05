Yankees 6, Mets 12: Good news and bad news as Yanks drop sixth straight, crisis continues

The New York Yankees are unraveling at the worst possible time, and their fans can feel every frayed thread of it.

Saturday’s 12-6 loss to the New York Mets marked their sixth straight defeat, each more painful than the last.

Not only did the Yankees drop another game in the standings, but they now trail the Toronto Blue Jays by three full games.

That would’ve been unthinkable just five weeks ago—when the Yankees sat atop the AL East with a seven-game cushion.

Since May 28, everything that could go wrong seemingly has. The Yankees have now lost 16 of their last 22 games.

Ballgame over, Mets win. 12-6 is your final at Citi Field.



The #Yankees have lost six straight, tying their longest skid of the year. 16 of their last 22. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) July 5, 2025

And yet, the silence from the front office has been deafening. There’s been no spark, no shake-up, and no urgency.

Carlos Rodon Falters When Yankees Needed a Hero

Carlos Rodon was supposed to stop the bleeding—but instead, he added to the hemorrhaging in Saturday’s lopsided loss.

Rodon allowed six earned runs across five shaky innings, plus a seventh unearned run thanks to defensive miscues.

He gave up two home runs, walked three, and struck out just four. His command drifted, and his body language worsened.

Rodon’s ERA climbed to 3.30, but more alarming was the timing. The Yankees desperately needed leadership with Clarke Schmidt out.

Losing Schmidt to a likely season-ending injury already shook the rotation. Rodon’s collapse only made things worse.

In many ways, this game was a gut check. And Rodon, unfortunately, came up small when the Yankees needed something big.

Defensive Meltdowns Becoming the Norm

The Yankees’ defense committed two official errors—but that number doesn’t capture how sloppy the team truly played.

Mental lapses and poor fundamentals plagued them all afternoon, as documented by The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty during the game:

So far:



Domínguez misplays a ball in LF



Wells throws down to 3B but there’s nobody home and Jazz catches the ball well behind the bag.



Volpe almost throws away grounder, Bellinger comes off the bag for the catch and tag.



Rodón hanging slider in 1-2 count for a grand slam.… — Brendan Kuty ???? (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 5, 2025

Mental lapses, fielding errors, errant throws, misplayed balls… the 2025 Yankees are a sloppy defensive team, to put it lightly.

This version of the Yankees doesn’t resemble a postseason-caliber defense. It’s undisciplined, unrefined, and unraveling fast.

You could say the infield defense looks like a leaky faucet—one drip doesn’t seem bad, but eventually the whole sink floods.

And at this point, there’s no plumber in sight.

Bullpen Offers No Relief

After Rodon’s rough start, the Yankees still had a faint glimmer of hope—if the bullpen could simply steady the ship.

Instead, the relievers came in and poured gasoline on the fire. Every one of them allowed earned runs.

Scott Effross gave up two. Jayvien Sandridge allowed two more. JT Brubaker chipped in with one of his own.

Altogether, the Mets turned a manageable game into a blowout, and the Yankees’ bullpen ERA continues to skyrocket.

In fact, no bullpen in baseball has been worse over the past week. And it’s not even close statistically or emotionally.

The inability to string together clean innings is destroying any chance of momentum or late-inning heroics.

Offense Shows Life—But Can’t Keep Up

It’s easy to overlook, but the Yankees’ bats actually showed signs of life amid the carnage. They weren’t completely flat.

The lineup collected nine hits, including three home runs—from Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells.

They racked up five extra-base hits and plated six runs, which would typically be enough to at least stay competitive.

But when your starter gets rocked and every reliever coughs up runs, even a decent offensive effort feels wasted.

The Yankees are now stuck in a spiral where every part of the team takes turns imploding—pitching, defense, or execution.

And if this pattern continues, no amount of home runs will save them.

The Clock Is Ticking

As the Yankees continue to lose ground in the AL East, questions are growing louder about leadership and accountability.

Why does Aaron Boone say this is the best team in baseball? Where’s Brian Cashman while the season slips through his fingers?

There’s still time for a turnaround, but each game like Saturday’s pushes that window closer to slamming shut.

Momentum has abandoned the Yankees, and the clubhouse feels stuck in a fog. A jolt—any jolt—feels desperately needed.

Because at this rate, even October baseball is beginning to feel like a fantasy slipping further out of reach.

