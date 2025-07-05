Yankees announce potentially impactful minor league signing

The New York Yankees are clearly desperate for stability at third base, and this latest move proves just how urgent the need is.

DJ LeMahieu’s decline has been glaring, and the Yankees know Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn’t the answer at third base long-term.

While the ideal plan would involve acquiring a reliable everyday third baseman, the Yankees are testing a different route.

Instead of swinging a blockbuster trade or making headlines, they took a quieter, more strategic swing: enter Jeimer Candelario.

Candelario Signs Minor League Deal with New York

On Friday, the Yankees inked Jeimer Candelario to a minor league contract, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Bryan Hoch broke the news on X, confirming that Candelario will begin his Yankees stint far from the Bronx lights.

This move isn’t flashy, but it’s far from meaningless. Candelario is still just 31 and not far removed from real production.

Once one of the more promising switch-hitting infielders in the game, Candelario has had a frustrating 2025 campaign so far.

Before being let go by the Cincinnati Reds, Candelario was hitting a dismal .113/.198/.213 across just 91 plate appearances.

It was a brutal stretch—one that made his release understandable, but it doesn’t erase what he’s been capable of before.

A Look at Candelario’s Better Days

It wasn’t too long ago that Jeimer Candelario looked like a legitimate cornerstone infielder, especially during his time in Detroit.

In 2021, he put together an impressive 3.9 fWAR season, anchoring the Tigers’ lineup with 42 doubles and solid defensive play.

He followed it up with a bounce-back in 2023, notching 22 home runs and a 3.2 fWAR campaign between Washington and Chicago.

That kind of production doesn’t just disappear overnight, though clearly something has gone wrong in 2025.

Whether it’s mechanical issues, confidence, or simply a rough sample, the Yankees hope Scranton offers a reset button.

Yankees’ Infield Depth Needs a Spark

Right now, New York’s infield depth is a jigsaw puzzle with several missing pieces—and Candelario could be one of them.

Chisholm is better suited for second base, where his athleticism can thrive without the demanding throws of third base.

DJ LeMahieu has become more of a utility bat off the bench rather than someone who should play daily at the hot corner.

The Yankees know a postseason team can’t afford a black hole at third base, and Candelario gives them an in-house option.

If he produces in Scranton, he could give manager Aaron Boone a versatile bat and glove down the stretch.

Low-Risk, High-Reward — the Classic Lottery Ticket

This isn’t the Yankees’ final move, but it’s the type of depth signing that could matter come August or September.

Candelario is essentially a lottery ticket—cheap, forgotten, but once shiny enough to believe in with good reason.

If he clicks, the Yankees might get the kind of internal upgrade teams dream about without spending prospects or money.

Sometimes, it’s the quiet moves in July that echo loudest in October. And this one has just enough upside to keep an eye on.

Candelario doesn’t need to be a star—he just needs to be better than LeMahieu.

That bar isn’t exactly sky-high, and with his past track record, he’s more than capable of clearing it if he gets right.

A Familiar Pattern for the Yankees

This isn’t the first time the Yankees have tried to fix a struggling vet with upside—see Gio Urshela or Clay Holmes.

Those success stories remind fans that a player’s past failures don’t always dictate their future, especially in the right environment.

And for Candelario, there may be no better place to rekindle the spark than in the Bronx, where second chances often shine brightest.

The Yankees will keep scanning the market, but Jeimer Candelario is now firmly part of their depth conversation for 2025.

If his bat heats up in Scranton, don’t be surprised if he forces the team’s hand—and gets a real shot in pinstripes.

