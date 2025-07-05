Yankees promote top pitching prospect to fill rotation hole

Cam Schlittler will be promoted to the big leagues according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, as the Yankees will be filling in their rotation spot with their top pitching prospect.

Ranked in Baseball America’s top 100, he is one of the more dynamic prospects in the sport, featuring a 97 MPH fastball with three devastating secondary pitches.

Across two levels of Minor League Baseball, the right-hander has a 2.82 ERA and a 31.9% strikeout rate, as he’s been one of the best-performing prospects in the sport.

With the Yankees hoping to replenish the value they’ve lost with Clarke Schmidt on the IL, Cam Schlittler could be part of the solution for an under-staffed rotation.

Why Cam Schlittler is Getting the Yankees’ Final Rotation Spot

With 99 strikeouts in 76.2 innings of work, Cam Schlittler has been a swing-and-miss machine thanks to a dominant four-pitch repertoire.

He sports a four-seam fastball sitting around 97 MPH with cut-ride action, pairing that pitch with a nasty cutter at 91-92 MPH with brilliant vertical and horizontal movement.

Schlittler’s ‘Hand of God’ slider is one of the most unique breaking balls in all of pro baseball, with no one having a slider that even compares to it from a movement/velocity standpoint.

A nasty curveball rounds out this repertoire, and his stock has shot up due to the rapid increase in fastball velocity over the years.

READ MORE: Yankees get crushing update on high-upside rotation arm

Joel Sherman reports that the Yankees will have Cam Schlittler either pitch on Tuesday or Wednesday against the Mariners, which depends on whether the team wants to give him the extra day of rest or not.

New York has an off-day on Monday and can give Schlittler the normal six days off you get at the Minor League level, but the team could also try and get him on the five-day schedule that Major Leaguers use.

Schlittler has pitched on more of a five-day schedule at the Triple-A level, but coming into his first big-league start, an extra day off could help.

This is an important stretch for Cam Schlittler to develop and potentially beat out Marcus Stroman and Will Warren for rotation spots after the July deadline.

A strong impression on the organization could result in a permanent rotation spot for the 6’6 right-hander, and his ascent has lead to this very moment.