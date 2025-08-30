Yankees 5, White Sox 3: Good news and bad news as New York wins seventh straight and cuts AL East deficit to two games

The New York Yankees are red hot, and their surge couldn’t come at a better time in the playoff chase.

They’ve feasted on weaker opponents, but instead of stumbling, the Yankees have maximized every opportunity to strengthen their position in the AL Wild Card race.

On Saturday night, the Bombers secured their seventh consecutive win in dramatic fashion, pulling off a tense 5-3 extra-innings victory over the Chicago White Sox.

With Toronto losing, the Yankees closed the gap in the AL East to just two games while creating crucial separation in the Wild Card battle.

The Boston Red Sox are now trailing by 1.5 games, giving New York some much-needed breathing room in the race for the first Wild Card spot.

Extra-innings magic fuels another Yankees triumph

When the score sat deadlocked at two in the top of the 11th inning, the Yankees’ lineup once again delivered under pressure.

Cody Bellinger broke through with a sharp RBI single that drove in Trent Grisham, sparking the rally.

Moments later, Jazz Chisholm Jr. drilled a double, easily scoring Aaron Judge to extend the lead.

Anthony Volpe then added insurance with his 28th double of the year, pushing the score to 5-2 before the White Sox could even regroup.

Camilo Doval allowed the automatic runner to cross in the bottom half, but otherwise shut the door with little drama.

His calm performance under pressure ensured the Yankees walked away with yet another gritty win.

Cam Schlittler continues to shine on the mound

Perhaps the biggest story for New York was the continued dominance of rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler. The young right-hander once again looked completely unfazed by the moment, tossing six innings of one-run ball.

Schlittler scattered four hits, walked one, and struck out eight while flashing both his triple-digit fastball and wicked breaking pitches.

His aggressive approach in the strike zone resembled a pitcher with years of big-league seasoning, not a rookie making his mark.

Across his last three starts, Schlittler has allowed only a single earned run, dropping his ERA to an impressive 2.61.

The Yankees might have uncovered their next long-term rotation anchor, a rare find that could change the franchise’s future.

Devin Williams finally shows a crack

Aaron Boone turned to Devin Williams in the seventh inning, handing him the ball with a slim one-run cushion. For weeks, Williams had been spotless, but Saturday offered his first slip in nearly a month.

Chase Meidroth’s RBI single up the middle tied the game, snapping Williams’ streak without allowing an earned run since August 8.

Both hits he allowed came on high fastballs, one even above the zone, making it more about execution than poor pitch selection.

It wasn’t a disastrous outing, but the timing hurt. Still, given Williams’ consistency this month, the Yankees are unlikely to lose confidence in him moving forward.

Aaron Judge and Austin Wells provide crucial power

Aaron Judge remains the engine of the Yankees’ offense, and he reminded everyone of his MVP form in the fourth inning.

His towering solo blast marked his 42nd homer of the year, another reminder of how he changes games with one swing.

Catcher Austin Wells added to the fireworks in the seventh inning, crushing his 19th home run of the season.

His ability to combine defensive value behind the plate with steady power at the plate has become vital to New York’s lineup construction, even if it hasn’t been his finest year offensively.

Together, Judge and Wells embody the Yankees’ offensive identity: star power supported by emerging contributors who make the lineup more dangerous from top to bottom.

Like gears in a well-oiled machine, their combined output keeps this winning streak rolling.

The Yankees’ surge feels like a snowball racing downhill, gaining speed and force with each victory. With stars stepping up and new heroes emerging, New York looks increasingly like a team that believes October glory is within reach.

