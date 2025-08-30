Yankees reveal Saturday’s lineup with star slugger and top utilityman on the bench

The New York Yankees enter Saturday night’s third contest against the Chicago White Sox with confidence and momentum driving every move.

Trent Grisham, fresh off a thunderous grand slam Friday that gave him a career-high 28 home runs, leads off tonight.

Manager Aaron Boone rewarded his center fielder’s surge by placing him atop the order, giving the Yankees an early spark.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A lineup balancing act for Boone

Ben Rice slides into the second spot, starting at first base while Paul Goldschmidt enjoys a breather tonight.

Behind him, captain Aaron Judge continues to anchor the lineup from the designated hitter spot, still nursing his elbow issues and not hitting top form at the plate.

Judge’s presence alone alters the game plan for opposing pitchers, though, and Chicago knows one mistake could change everything instantly.

Cody Bellinger follows in right field, bringing his trademark smooth swing, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. adds flair and energy at second.

Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe, Ryan McMahon, and Jasson Dominguez round out the order, giving the Yankees depth across the diamond.

On the mound, rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler will carry the weight of preserving New York’s impressive six-game winning streak.

Managing Stanton with caution

Giancarlo Stanton, who owns 17 home runs and a remarkable 175 wRC+ in limited action, will rest tonight.

Boone has been careful with Stanton’s workload, especially after a demanding week of multiple starts in right field.

The Yankees are balancing Stanton’s thunderous bat with his fragile frame, mindful of lingering elbow, knee, and hamstring concerns.

It’s a calculated gamble—Stanton can turn games with one swing, but overexposure risks losing him when October approaches.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Volpe’s resurgence complicates decisions

Anthony Volpe has erupted offensively in recent games, delivering timely hits that secured his role as the everyday shortstop.

His resurgence has come at the expense of Jose Caballero, who hasn’t started since Monday despite posting a 133 wRC+ in a Yankees uniform.

Caballero’s mix of speed, versatility, and sneaky power made him an instant contributor after arriving at the trade deadline.

Yet Boone remains firm in keeping Volpe entrenched, while also finding innings for Dominguez and the crowded outfield rotation.

Caballero is caught in limbo, proving himself every chance he gets but watching opportunity slip from the lineup card.

For a player producing like he has, it feels like a lottery ticket forgotten in the back pocket.

Momentum keeps building

The Yankees’ six-game winning streak has injected life into a team once searching for consistency in both health and performance.

Schlittler now shoulders the responsibility of extending that run, backed by an offense brimming with talent and confidence.

Grisham’s power, Judge’s presence, and Chisholm’s flair give this lineup the potential to overwhelm at any moment.

The White Sox face a daunting task Saturday—containing a Yankees team that feels like it’s finding its stride in September.

READ MORE: Former Yankees pitcher predicted Trent Grisham’s power breakout