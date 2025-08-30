Former Yankees pitcher predicted Trent Grisham’s power breakout

To say Marcus Stroman’s second season with the New York Yankees was disastrous almost feels too generous for how things unfolded.

The year began with spring training debates about his role, spiraled into poor performances, and continued with a frustrating knee injury.

By midsummer, Stroman’s tenure in pinstripes was over, capped by the team cutting ties and eating his contract.

The Yankees are paying Stroman not to pitch, an ugly reminder of how unforgiving baseball’s mix of age, health, and payroll can be.

Yet, amid the turbulence, Stroman managed to make one of the most accurate predictions of the Yankees’ season.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Stroman’s Call on Grisham’s Power

Back in April, Stroman told reporters that Trent Grisham, if given regular playing time, could blossom into a 30-homer threat.

At the time, it seemed like a throwaway comment, maybe even wishful thinking about a fourth outfielder on the roster.

Fast forward to late August, and Stroman’s words are looking almost prophetic as Grisham continues to punish baseballs deep into the seats.

On Friday night, Yankees insider Bryan Hoch reminded fans of the quote just after Grisham’s grand slam against the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees were in Pittsburgh earlier this season. Marcus Stroman said if Trent Grisham got an opportunity for regular playing time, "He'd probably hit 30 [homers]."



Stroman was on to something. That's 28. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) August 30, 2025

With that blast, Grisham reached 28 home runs, putting Stroman’s prediction of 30 within arm’s reach — with time to spare.

Grisham’s Unexpected Rise in New York

For years, Trent Grisham was viewed as a useful role player — good glove, some pop, but not much consistency.

His career high before this season was 17 homers with the San Diego Padres in 2022, a respectable but unspectacular number.

Most thought he would simply be the secondary piece in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade, a throw-in to balance the deal.

Instead, Grisham has turned himself into one of the Yankees’ most surprising offensive forces during a pivotal contract year.

Through August, the center fielder owns a career-best 134 wRC+ while pairing his 28 homers with improved plate discipline and timing.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A Star Emerging at the Right Time

Grisham has always had a smooth left-handed swing, but the difference this season is his consistent ability to lift the ball.

Opportunities were scarce early in his Yankees tenure, but the opening of regular playing time has unlocked his full offensive potential.

Baseball careers often hinge on timing — and for Grisham, this season has been like a door swinging wide at the perfect moment.

If he stays healthy through September, 30 home runs feels inevitable, and even a push toward 35 isn’t out of the question.

That kind of production transforms him from a depth piece into a centerpiece, altering both his market value and the Yankees’ outlook.

Stroman’s Best Prediction

Marcus Stroman may not be remembered fondly by Yankees fans, given how poorly his tenure ultimately ended.

Still, his eye for talent deserves some credit, because he spotted something real in Trent Grisham’s swing long before others noticed.

Baseball, after all, is filled with former players who struggled themselves but could still recognize greatness in someone else.

In a strange way, Stroman’s final mark in pinstripes may not be a pitch he threw, but a prediction he nailed.

Sometimes, the game offers reminders that even through failure, perspective and foresight can shape the storylines that define a season.

READ MORE: Should Yankees scoop up World Series-winning pitcher after Boston exit?