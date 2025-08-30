Should Yankees scoop up World Series-winning pitcher after Boston exit?

The New York Yankees know that September is all about survival, and pitching depth often separates contenders from pretenders.

With rosters expanding and injuries always a lingering threat, adding one more arm can make all the difference late.

The Yankees are already set to welcome back Ryan Yarbrough and Austin Slater, but another opportunity has suddenly emerged.

Veteran starter Walker Buehler was released by the Boston Red Sox, and his availability could tempt a team desperate for depth.

Buehler’s recent decline

At 31 years old, Buehler is no longer a top-level arm that helped contribute for the Dodgers in the World Series.

Last season, he managed only 75.1 innings, and this year with Boston, his struggles have been impossible to ignore consistently.

Across 112.1 innings, he’s carrying a 5.45 ERA, the highest of his career, with a steep drop in strikeout production.

His 6.73 strikeouts per nine mark a career low, coupled with a 73.1% left-on-base rate and 44.8% ground ball rate.

Where he still offers value

While the numbers paint a bleak picture, Buehler still has some qualities that could make him useful situationally.

He remains slightly above average in limiting hard contact and ranks in the 64th percentile in ground ball percentage.

His sinker continues to generate decent results, even as his four-seam fastball and cutter are getting hit consistently hard.

That limited effectiveness makes him difficult to trust in big spots but viable for low-leverage innings when needed.

Velocity and stuff trending downward

The biggest red flag with Buehler has been his declining velocity, which has stripped him of much-needed movement and deception.

Hitters are picking up his fastball far more easily, and his once-devastating cutter now looks flat and hittable.

The diminished spin rates add to the challenge, making it clear he isn’t the pitcher he was during his prime.

Still, arms that can absorb innings without imploding are valuable commodities for teams gearing up for playoff pushes.

How the Yankees could use him

If the Yankees did decide to take a flyer on Buehler, his role would be clearly defined from the start.

He wouldn’t be asked to pitch high-leverage innings or protect narrow leads, but instead to provide middle-inning coverage.

That could mean entering games where New York holds a comfortable advantage or, conversely, when they’re trailing by several runs.

Essentially, he’d serve as a safety net, keeping bullpen arms fresh while offering a chance to rebuild his value.

Extra depth never hurts

Baseball’s stretch run is often unpredictable, and the Yankees know they can’t assume full health down the stretch.

Adding Buehler wouldn’t cost much and could give them one more option should injuries pile up at the wrong time.

Even if he’s not the dominant pitcher he once was, he still represents another layer of security heading into October.

For a Yankees team built on pitching depth, having one more arm in reserve could prove quietly valuable in September.