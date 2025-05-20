Yankees 5, Rangers 2: Good news and great news as Will Warren leads Yanks with another masterpiece

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There’s something electric about a crisp spring night in the Bronx when the crowd senses something special is brewing.

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees didn’t just win a game—they made a statement. The energy inside Yankee Stadium buzzed like it did in October, and behind a couple of thunderous home runs and a young arm finding his rhythm, they took down the Texas Rangers 5-2.

Aaron Judge and Ben Rice delivered the thunder. Will Warren brought the storm.

Will Warren shows maturity beyond his years on the mound

Warren’s stat line—5.2 innings, 10 strikeouts, no runs—is impressive, but the deeper story is his evolution.

This wasn’t the same pitcher fans saw struggle earlier in the season, or last year for that matter. No, this version of Will Warren looked like a chess master, always a move ahead of the Rangers’ bats.

He relied on his full arsenal: a biting sweeper, a confident four-seamer, and a curveball that danced like it had a mind of its own.

Will Warren, Two Seamer and Sweeper Overlay.



Look how far apart these pitches are…and then cross. pic.twitter.com/3dU4lLAOSM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 21, 2025

Thirteen swings and misses don’t happen by accident. Warren painted corners, changed speeds, and kept Texas off balance all night.

Yankees fans will be thrilled to know: over his last three starts, he’s given up just three earned runs. In that span, he’s struck out 26 batters in 18 innings. That’s ace stuff.

Rice and Judge provide all the fireworks the Yankees need

Ben Rice doesn’t have Aaron Judge’s size or resume, but he sure knows how to send a ball screaming into the night.

His second-inning solo blast gave the Yankees the early lead, and he followed it up with a sacrifice fly that added another run in the fourth.

Rice’s growth this season has been a quiet revelation—he’s not just surviving in the majors, he’s making an impact.

Then came Judge. With the Yankees up 3-0, the captain stepped to the plate and sent a two-run shot into the short porch—his 16th of the year, and the shortest home run of his career.

Aaron Judge sneaks one out to the short porch! ???? pic.twitter.com/VO7EquOSay — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2025

Sometimes power doesn’t have to be majestic; it just has to count.

It was a moment that felt symbolic. Judge isn’t just crushing balls over fences—he’s lifting the Yankees every time he steps into the batter’s box.

Anthony Volpe adds to the charge with clutch hitting

Lost in the thunder of homers was Anthony Volpe’s sixth-inning RBI double, another sign that the young shortstop is turning a corner offensively.

He’s begun to string together productive at-bats, showing better patience and more gap power. When he’s locked in, the Yankees lineup becomes a lot more dangerous.

Volpe’s hustle double didn’t just bring in a run—it tilted the momentum permanently in the Yankees’ favor.

Mark Leiter Jr. delivers in the biggest moment of the night

Baseball games often come down to one moment. For the Yankees, that moment came in the sixth inning with two outs and the bases loaded.

Will Warren had done his job, but with lefty slugger Joc Pederson stepping in, Aaron Boone turned to Mark Leiter Jr. It felt like a pressure cooker—and Leiter delivered.

With a devastating splitter on a 1-2 count, he got Pederson swinging. A sigh of relief swept across the stadium, followed by roars of approval. That pitch might’ve been the biggest of the night.

Mark Leiter Jr. comes in and gets it done with a NASTY splitter pic.twitter.com/u28Cj3N20D — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 21, 2025

Late runs don’t dampen a complete Yankees performance

The Rangers did manage to get on the board with a two-run shot from Jonah Heim, but the damage was cosmetic. The Yankees’ bullpen locked things down the rest of the way.

With this win, the Yankees improved to 28-19. More importantly, they showed the kind of balance that winning teams need: dominant pitching, timely hitting, and clutch relief work.

They’re not just relying on stars. They’re growing from within.

Like a band hitting all the right notes, the Yankees are finding their rhythm—and the Bronx is starting to believe.

