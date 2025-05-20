Yankees reveal newest update on rehabbing slugger

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There’s something electric about watching New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton step into the batter’s box — like thunder right before the storm.

His presence alone changes the tone of a game. After all, he hit 27 home runs last season: when healthy, he’s still one of baseball’s most feared sluggers.

Then when October rolled around, the Yankees saw the beast return to his fearsome best. Stanton mashed seven home runs with a scorching 183 wRC+, rising when the lights were brightest.

In a lineup stacked with firepower, Stanton could transform the Yankees into an offensive juggernaut.

Elbow injuries delayed his season, but not his determination

Torn tendons in both elbows—those words alone sound agonizing. It’s the kind of injury that ends seasons, derails careers.

For Stanton, it just delayed the inevitable. He hasn’t played this year with the ongoing issue, but he’s been anything but idle.

After rehab and a few rounds of PRP injections, the former MVP has been attacking high-velocity pitching machines and taking on-field batting practice—signs of life from a bat that can tilt the balance of power.

Since he has to get into game shape, he’s also been running.

Speaking of which, Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently shared encouraging news, noting that Stanton is in the “end game” of his running progression.

The rehab trail: Long road ahead, but light at the end

Think of Stanton’s rehab like tuning up a high-performance race car. You don’t rush it—you fine-tune every gear.

Since he missed a normal spring training, Stanton’s path back to the Bronx will include an extended rehab assignment in the minors.

This isn’t just about timing his swing—it’s about building stamina, rhythm, and confidence after months of inactivity.

A summer return is within reach. But Stanton and the Yankees know the value of patience. Rushing back would risk re-injury.

So, minor league fans may soon be treated to a Stanton sighting—some towering homers before he’s ready to rejoin the big-league club.

Stanton’s return could supercharge a Yankee team already built to win

Without Stanton, the Yankees are still potent. With him, they become something closer to unstoppable.

His ability to change the outcome of a game with one swing makes him essential to any postseason run.

Even amid a star-studded lineup, Stanton’s bat brings a different kind of menace—one that pitchers fear and teammates feed off.

He’s been missed, not just for his power, but for the emotional lift he gives a clubhouse hungry for a championship.

If his rehab stays on track, the Bronx could see fireworks well before July 4.

