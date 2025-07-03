Yankees 5, Blue Jays 8: Good news and bad news as Yanks lose Clarke Schmidt and get swept

The New York Yankees didn’t just lose a baseball game on Thursday—they lost ground, momentum, and possibly a key pitcher.

They were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series that leaves the Yankees reeling. New York fell to 48–39, dropping out of first place in the AL East. The Jays, now 49–38, own the top spot.

And if the scoreboard pain wasn’t enough, the more haunting blow came when Clarke Schmidt exited early with forearm tightness.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Clarke Schmidt’s Injury Feels Like a Warning Shot to the Rotation

Schmidt lasted just three shaky innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks. He didn’t return for the fourth.

Manager Aaron Boone pulled him with what was later diagnosed as right forearm tightness—a phrase that strikes fear in every pitcher’s career timeline.

Forearm issues often hint at deeper elbow problems. It’s the kind of news that makes Yankees fans’ stomachs churn.

It’s too early to speculate, but losing Schmidt for a significant period would be catastrophic for the rotation.

Schmidt Was a Stabilizing Force in a Wobbly Rotation

Before the injury, Clarke Schmidt had quietly been one of the Yankees’ most consistent starters, posting a 3.32 ERA across 14 starts.

He’s not flashy, but he’s been a rock in a rotation plagued by inconsistency and injuries. Losing him—again—creates yet another hole.

For a team trying to chase postseason security, this kind of rotation blow is the baseball equivalent of losing a wheel mid-race.

Despite 12 Hits, Yankees Still Can’t Cash In

New York’s offense showed signs of life with 12 hits on Thursday, including five for extra bases. But the same problem returned.

They went just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. That’s the kind of stat that turns a promising box score into another gut-punch loss.

The #Yankees were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position tonight against the Blue Jays. They left 12 runners on base.



In their four-game sweep in Toronto, the Yankees were 9-for-50 (.180) with RISP. They left 40 runners on base. — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 4, 2025

It’s not that the Yankees didn’t hit—it’s that they didn’t hit when it mattered. That trend has been haunting them for weeks.

George Springer Turns Back the Clock Against the Yankees

George Springer didn’t just beat the Yankees this week—he torched them like it was October 2019 all over again.

The former Astros star slugged four home runs and drove in 11 runs across the four-game sweep, looking like a one-man wrecking crew.

On Thursday alone, Springer went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI. The Yankees had no answer. He was relentless.

Springer’s performance felt personal, and his presence at the plate changed the tone of the series every time he stepped in.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Jasson Domínguez Nearly Hits for the Cycle in a Losing Effort

Amid the chaos, there was a bright light in the form of Jasson Domínguez, who played probably his best game since his three-run effort against the Athletics.

The 21-year-old phenom went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple, coming just a home run short of the cycle.

He scored only one run, but his bat sparked hope. Domínguez looked like a future star trapped in a struggling present.

Getting him regular at-bats should be non-negotiable. Domínguez’s development can’t wait—he needs reps, not rest.

Grisham Returns, Wells Contributes, But Results Stay the Same

Trent Grisham returned from a hamstring issue and made an impact, launching a solo homer in his first game back.

Austin Wells also looked sharp, roping a double in his return from injury. Cody Bellinger added two hits to the box score.

And yet, the scoreboard betrayed them again. Every contribution was undone by timing, missed chances, or Toronto’s timely answers.

It’s like watching a band warm up perfectly, only to fall apart during the actual performance. The execution just isn’t syncing.

Yankees Are Running Out of Room for Excuses

With Schmidt hurt and the offense sputtering in big moments, the Yankees feel dangerously close to a tipping point.

They’ve lost their lead in the division, and now questions surround their depth—both in the rotation and in the lineup.

The trade deadline is looming. The next few weeks could define the Yankees’ season, and the pressure is visibly mounting.

Something has to change. Injuries happen, slumps occur—but this version of the Yankees isn’t built to survive both for long.

