Yankees’ key starting pitcher goes down with forearm injury

The New York Yankees can’t seem to catch a break, and Clarke Schmidt’s early exit Thursday only deepened the wound.

Just three innings into his scheduled start, Schmidt was pulled from the game with what the team described as right forearm tightness.

Yankees say Clarke Schmidt left tonight's game with right forearm tightness. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 4, 2025

The right-hander had allowed three runs on four hits and two walks, with only one strikeout—a stat line that screamed something was off.

From the first pitch, Schmidt looked uncomfortable. His command wavered and his body language said everything.

Yankees fans didn’t need a trainer’s report to sense trouble; it was written across Clarke Schmidt’s stat line.

Now the clubhouse is holding its breath. Forearm tightness can be a harmless cramp—or a red flag for something far more serious.

For a Yankees rotation already treading water, the timing couldn’t be worse. Schmidt had quietly become a pillar for the staff.

Before Thursday’s scare, Schmidt was posting a solid 3.09 ERA.

Even after leaving, he was at a very solid 3.32 ERA, a mark that reflected his consistent growth and grit all season.

The 29-year-old had gone from rotation question mark to reliable presence, giving the Yankees stability in a volatile year.

If imaging reveals a more significant injury, the Yankees may have no choice but to scan the trade market for reinforcements.

Injuries Keep Piling Up for the Yankees’ Pitching Staff

Clarke Schmidt’s injury is only the latest setback in what feels like a cursed season for Yankees pitchers.

Ace Gerrit Cole needed Tommy John surgery in spring training and will miss the entire season and a big portion of 2026.

Luis Gil, who had been a 2024 standout, is still on the mend from a lat strain suffered way back in February.

Ryan Yarbrough is also sidelined, thinning the pool of MLB-ready arms available to step into a starting role immediately.

The Yankees’ once-deep pitching staff is suddenly threadbare, forced to lean on untested options or shop aggressively at the deadline.

With so many moving parts, the front office will likely be glued to Schmidt’s MRI results (he’s likely getting one) before deciding on the next step.

And let’s not forget, Schmidt already missed time this year—starting the season on the IL with right rotator cuff tendinitis.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for the righty, but it’s exactly what makes this latest injury feel that much more concerning.

Why Clarke Schmidt’s Emergence Had Been So Important

Schmidt wasn’t just filling innings—he was growing into the type of dependable starter every contending team desperately needs.

He’d shown poise, improved pitch selection, and confidence, developing the stuff and poise that left hitters tied in knots.

Think of Schmidt as the Jenga piece you don’t dare touch—removing him might send the whole structure wobbling.

He wasn’t just pitching well; he was doing it consistently, keeping the Yankees in games even when the offense sputtered.

This potential injury strips the Yankees of that stability, just as their schedule heats up and the postseason race tightens.

Yankees’ Options Moving Forward

Without Schmidt, Aaron Boone will need to get creative. Bullpen games, spot starts, or risky prospect promotions could be on the table.

Internal options are limited, with Allan Winans coming to mind, and the team may be forced to turn to fringe veterans or test the trade waters earlier than hoped.

Injuries like this test a franchise’s depth and resolve, and the Yankees will be under the microscope more than ever now.

Fans will be refreshing social media endlessly, waiting for updates on Schmidt’s condition and what it means for the summer ahead.

Until there’s clarity, Yankees nation will be holding its collective breath—because losing Clarke Schmidt might tip the balance.

