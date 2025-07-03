Yankees’ Triple-A utilityman is scooped up by the Dodgers

Sometimes in baseball, opportunity knocks softly. For CJ Alexander, that knock came, went, and now echoes again—but in Los Angeles.

The New York Yankees had claimed Alexander off waivers from the Oakland Athletics back on June 8, hoping to find lightning in a bottle.

The team, hunting for depth, liked his versatility—he can handle first base, third base, and even corner outfield.

Alexander briefly made a home in the Yankees’ system, suiting up for 13 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It wasn’t flashy, but it was something.

However, roster crunches are ruthless. When reliever Fernando Cruz went down with an injury, the Yankees prioritized pitching and signed Geoff Hartlieb. That meant CJ Alexander, just settling in, was designated for assignment on June 30.

Three days later, he’s heading west. The Los Angeles Dodgers, reeling from Max Muncy’s injury, claimed Alexander off waivers.

Earlier today, INF CJ Alexander was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 3, 2025

Now, the 28-year-old joins a different powerhouse—one with a knack for extracting hidden value from overlooked players.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Yankees Opt for Other Alternatives at Third Base

The Yankees’ current need at third base is no secret. With DJ LeMahieu underperforming, the hot corner remains an unresolved riddle.

Still, the front office clearly didn’t see Alexander as part of the solution. Instead, they seem more interested in players with higher offensive ceilings—ones who could shift the balance in October.

Alexander, while passable defensively, wasn’t producing with the bat. In those 13 games at Scranton, he posted a brutal 46 wRC+ and failed to hit a home run.

He did swipe two bases, showcasing some speed. But overall, his offensive output simply didn’t make the case for a 40-man roster spot.

Dodgers See a Project Worth Shaping

On the flip side, the Dodgers’ decision to pick up Alexander isn’t just about filling a hole left by Muncy’s absence. It’s a bet on potential—on traits not fully developed.

Los Angeles has a history of turning afterthoughts into contributors. Think of it like turning a lump of coal into a playoff spark plug. Alexander’s left-handed bat and defensive flexibility offer just enough intrigue to be worth the experiment.

In 25 career MLB plate appearances, he’s batting .160—not exactly a resumé that screams opportunity. But the Dodgers don’t need him to carry the lineup; they need him to fill a lane, stay ready, and maybe surprise them.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

A Low-Risk, Depth-Oriented Move

This move doesn’t make headlines, and it probably won’t generate highlight reels. But CJ Alexander’s journey reflects the delicate balancing act of roster management.

The Yankees had a brief look, saw limited upside, and moved on. The Dodgers, meanwhile, need a patch—and believe Alexander might hold together the seams for now.

Sometimes, a second chance comes when you’re least expecting it. For Alexander, the Hollywood lights now offer another stage.

It will be up to him to take advantage of his new chance with his new organization.

READ MORE: Yankees could reportedly ’emerge as suitors’ to trade for underrated third base target