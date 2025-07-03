Yankees could reportedly ’emerge as suitors’ to trade for underrated third base target

The New York Yankees have run out of time and excuses at third base. DJ LeMahieu’s decline is no longer a slow slide—it’s a freefall.

Once a steady veteran presence, LeMahieu now looks overmatched nightly, forcing the Yankees into a desperate search for answers.

Front offices around the league know Brian Cashman is shopping, which only raises the price tag on every viable target.

The Yankees’ need has become a glaring weakness, the kind that opposing scouts circle in red ink before a playoff series.

And while the list of available third basemen isn’t long, one intriguing name has surfaced: Yoan Moncada of the Los Angeles Angels.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Moncada Resurfaces as an Underrated Trade Target

Yoan Moncada’s career has been a strange ride—top-prospect hype, flashes of brilliance, and long stretches of frustration.

But now, in Anaheim, the 30-year-old appears to be finding himself again. Moncada is quietly putting together a compelling campaign.

Before landing on the injured list in early June, Moncada had posted a 134 wRC+ with six home runs in just 30 games.

That stretch wasn’t just empty production—his 0.7 fWAR in limited time suggests legitimate value on both sides of the ball.

MLB insider Francys Romero recently reported that the Yankees could be among the teams pursuing Moncada ahead of the deadline.

The Yankees could emerge as suitors to trade for Yoan Moncada according to @francysromeroFR



Currently on a rehab assignment, he has a 134 wRC+ and 6 HRs in 30 games for the Angels. pic.twitter.com/kiExAlQOlA — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 3, 2025

Injury Concerns But Impressive Upside

Moncada’s knee injury did raise eyebrows, but he’s already begun a rehab assignment and is expected back soon.

If healthy, he could be a sneaky impactful addition. He brings versatility, switch-hitting power, and pedigree.

Moncada has played both second and third base at a competent level and owns a career 107 wRC+ in over 3,000 plate appearances.

The Yankees aren’t just looking for a fill-in. They need someone who can lengthen their lineup and stabilize the hot corner.

And Moncada, though not a star, offers just enough upside to be more than a stopgap—especially in a winning environment.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Will the Angels Actually Move Him?

The one hurdle? It’s not clear the 42–43 Angels are ready to sell, because while slim, they do have some playoff hopes.

Trading Moncada would mean punting on 2025 and acknowledging that his value may never be higher than it is now.

For a team long stuck between rebuilding and contending, it’s a tough decision—but also a telling one.

If Moncada is made available, the Yankees must pounce. There aren’t many options with his blend of ceiling and affordability.

He’s the kind of player who could benefit from Yankee Stadium’s short porch and New York’s high-stakes energy.

A Move the Yankees Can’t Afford Not to Make

This isn’t just about filling a hole. It’s about refusing to waste another elite season from Aaron Judge.

The Yankees are contenders—but incomplete ones. Their third base situation is the crack in the dam that can’t be ignored.

Yoan Moncada isn’t the flashiest name, but he’s the right kind of gamble: a buy-low bet with legitimate upside.

Like a pitcher finding his groove in the middle innings, Moncada might just be warming up for something bigger.

The Yankees should make sure it happens in the Bronx—before someone else does.

READ MORE: The Yankees ink defensive wizard to Minor League free agent deal

