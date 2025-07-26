Yankees 4, Phillies 9: Good news and bad news as Bombers keep playing sloppy baseball

There was a moment Saturday afternoon when Yankees fans just sat in stunned silence, and not even the bleachers could fake optimism.

The New York Yankees were outplayed again, this time in a dismal 9-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, sinking further in the AL East race.

Now 56-48, the Yankees look less like playoff contenders and more like a team spiraling toward mediocrity in real time.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Yes, Giancarlo Stanton launched his seventh home run of the season, but that blast felt more like a footnote than momentum.

Marcus Stroman Stumbles, Ending Strong Post-Injury Streak

Marcus Stroman had been a steady hand since his return from the injured list, providing exactly what the Yankees needed: consistency.

Four straight starts with three runs or fewer gave fans hope the rotation had found some stability.

That optimism vanished fast on Saturday as Stroman couldn’t escape the fourth inning, allowing four runs in 3.2 innings.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

He scattered five hits and four walks while striking out four—a grind from pitch one that left little room for error.

Stroman’s command never showed up, and the Phillies took full advantage of every misstep, turning small chances into scoring opportunities.

A pitcher thrives on rhythm, and Stroman never found his beat, much like a drummer banging off-tempo in a jazz quartet.

Bullpen Pours Gasoline on a Smoldering Fire

Even when down early, a good bullpen can offer a lifeline. The Yankees’ relievers, though, provided no such relief.

Yerry De Los Santos gave up a run, and Allan Winans was even worse—allowing four, three of which were earned.

Jonathan Loaisiga was the lone bright spot, escaping damage but still walking two and recording just two outs.

It’s become increasingly obvious that the Yankees can’t rely on this bullpen to protect any kind of lead—or stop a slide.

The trade deadline looms, and unless Brian Cashman finds multiple arms, this team may collapse under its own weight.

When even the middle innings feel like garbage time, something’s fundamentally broken with your pitching infrastructure.

Defensive Collapse Defines Another Frustrating Loss

The Yankees’ defense is playing like it’s cursed—flat-footed, unfocused, and unable to convert even routine plays.

Saturday’s turning point came when Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobbled a tailor-made double-play ball that should’ve ended the seventh inning.

Instead, he put runners on first and second with one out—inviting trouble with a red carpet and hors d’oeuvres.

Predictably, the Phillies made them pay. Kyle Schwarber crushed a two-run double to make it 9-1, effectively ending the contest.

That moment wasn’t a one-off either; it was the Yankees’ 19th error in just 23 games—easily the worst in MLB since June 28.

In many ways, the Yankees’ infield resembles a leaky faucet: every drip signaling something more structurally wrong.

Ryan McMahon Debuts, Offers Small Spark

There was a brief moment of intrigue when Ryan McMahon made his Yankees debut after Friday’s trade from Colorado.

He went 1-for-3 with a walk and struck out twice—not earth-shattering, but a glimpse of his skillset and his weaknesses.

The Yankees hope McMahon can stabilize third base and inject some energy into the team at a sensible time.

Known for his glove as much as his pop, McMahon may not fix everything, but he doesn’t need to. He just needs to fit.

If nothing else, his presence signals the front office knows urgency is setting in—and the time for half-measures is over.

The question is: will he be a building block, or just another name lost in a season teetering on collapse?

