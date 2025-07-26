The Yankees checked two boxes in swift deadline search for a 3B

Entering 2025 trade deadline season, the Yankees had one position that they could not ignore for a second time; third base.

The gameplan seemed like it was written already; acquire Eugenio Suarez, make a splash, and create a cartoonishly strong offense to wreck through the league.

Instead? They lit that pre-written story on fire by acquiring Ryan McMahon earlier this afternoon, not even waiting for Suarez to leave the market, as the organization has made their message clear:

Run prevention will take priority over run scoring at this year’s trade deadline, attempting to shore up the infield defense and bring in more swing-and-miss arms for a decimated staff.

New York believes it has a significant offensive upgrade at third base while not getting worse defensively, and these seemed to become two boxes they wanted their third baseman to check.

Yankees Stand Firm in Pursuit to Improve Run Prevention At the Deadline

The Yankees are making it clear that infield defense is important to them, and after last week’s embarrassing defensive display against the Blue Jays, downgrading the defense further would have been a disaster.

Anthony Volpe’s struggled defensively have continued, as his throws have been off and it seems like he could use some sort of mental reset.

New York knows that while he’s scuffling, they can’t also have a limited defender at second base and a third baseman who hadn’t played the position in roughly half a year.

Ryan McMahon adds a top-flight defensive third baseman who provides a massive upgrade offensively, as even adjusting for ballpark environment, he has an OPS+ that’s 67 points better than Oswald Peraza.

It’s still below average (92), but going from a blackhole to a slightly below-average hitter will have make a difference in an offense that’s atop the league in OPS.

Aaron Judge holds a comfortable lead in the AL MVP conversation as he anchors one of the best lineups in the game again, but this time he has support.

New York has the sixth-best OPS+ in baseball if you remove his production from the lineup (105), and it covers a complete liability from the roster.

That coupled with a glove that grades out in the top three in both Defensive Runs Saved and Outs Above Average at the position over the last three seasons, reinforcing their infield defense.

It gives the Yankees a player who is roughly a 2-3 WAR guy (solid MLB starter) at the moment to replace a combination of infielders who were considered replacement level at best.

There’s reason to believe McMahon could increase from a .186 ISO with the Yankees given that he generates elite damage on contact and is going to play with a short right field porch.

He could end up being paired with an infielder who hits from the right-handed side according to Andy Martino of SNY, and one of the options that stand out to me is Willi Castro.

Martino mentioned him as a name alongside others who could fill this versatile right-handed role, and earlier this season I reported that the Yankees held talks with the Twins last winter regarding him.

The Yankees would love to be in a situation where they can either put Castro at 3B or the outfield vs LHP, at-bats dominated by left-handed players at the moment.

New York and Minnesota have held trade talks this deadline, with Jhoan Duran being another player of interest for the organization.

Brian Cashman hopes to have a busy trade deadline, and while Ryan McMahon is an improvement, there are still holes he’ll need to plug-in on the roster.