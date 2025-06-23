Yankees 4, Orioles 2: Young starter stacks another quality performance

The New York Yankees didn’t need fireworks to get the job done on Sunday — just poise, a couple timely bats, and another step forward from Will Warren.

For a team still fighting to rediscover its offensive rhythm, grinding out a 4–2 win over the Baltimore Orioles was a quiet confidence boost.

It started on the mound, where Warren delivered a resilient performance, setting the tone with efficient, confident pitching.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Will Warren turning a corner at the right time

Warren allowed two earned runs across 6.1 innings, giving up six hits and striking out six on just 86 pitches.

While his ERA still sits at 4.66, the rookie right-hander has clearly settled into a groove and continues building momentum.

He’s not dominating games yet, but he’s doing exactly what the Yankees need — keeping them competitive and limiting big innings.

Warren’s pitch sequencing and command looked sharper than in previous starts, a sign he’s adjusting to major league hitters.

Much like a rookie chef learning to balance heat and seasoning, Warren seems to be finding his recipe for success.

Bullpen locks things down with late heat

After Warren exited, the bullpen once again slammed the door — and Fernando Cruz brought the hammer.

Cruz struck out the side in a dominant eighth inning, mixing location and movement to keep Baltimore guessing.

He’s quickly become a vital late-inning option for Aaron Boone, offering electric stuff and a calm presence under pressure.

Devin Williams finished things off in the ninth, collecting another save and showing why he’s one of baseball’s premier closers.

With key pieces returning soon, the bullpen has quietly stabilized — something that looked far from certain just a month ago.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm carry the load

Offensively, the Yankees only managed nine hits and struck out nine times, but they capitalized when it mattered most.

Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm led the way, combining for two RBIs and three runs while providing much-needed energy.

Chisholm’s speed and contact bat give the lineup a new dimension, while Rice continues to show advanced plate discipline.

The lefty-hitting rookie smacked another timely knock, giving him a clear edge in the evolving DH and first base rotation.

While the rest of the lineup stayed relatively quiet, the Yankees didn’t waste their few opportunities with runners on base.

Building momentum heading into Cincinnati

Sunday’s win marked their second straight victory and third in four games — not dominant, but a welcome change in tone.

Stringing together a few solid wins is exactly what this team needs as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

With Luis Gil nearing a return in July and Clarke Schmidt in rhythm, the rotation is stabilizing — and that gives the offense breathing room.

The Yankees still need more production from the middle of the lineup, but timely hitting and sharp pitching can carry them for now.

