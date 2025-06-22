Yankees believe injured pitcher could be their blockbuster deadline addition

The New York Yankees are no strangers to calling a returning player a midseason addition, especially when that player has All-Star potential.

That label fits Luis Gil perfectly right now, as the 27-year-old inches closer to rejoining the rotation after a significant injury setback.

On Saturday, Gil faced live hitters for the first time since suffering a high-grade strain in spring training — a major step forward.

Luis Gil’s breakout 2024 set high expectations

Gil wasn’t just good last season — he was dominant, capturing the AL Rookie of the Year with poise and swing-and-miss stuff.

He made 29 starts and threw 151.2 innings, posting a 3.50 ERA with an impressive 10.15 strikeouts per nine innings.

Gil stranded nearly 79% of baserunners and kept the ball on the ground enough to avoid major damage in high-leverage spots.

His walk rate did climb at times, but his fastball was electric and his slider often left hitters flailing off-balance.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Boone expects Gil to be a ‘deadline’ type addition

Manager Aaron Boone described Gil’s return as being like a “trade deadline add,” and the timing may be perfect.

With July just around the corner, the Yankees could welcome him back to stabilize the back end of their starting five.

Gil gives them length, strikeout upside, and a fresh arm that hasn’t endured the first half’s wear and tear.

In a playoff race, that’s like finding a vintage bottle of wine in your basement you forgot you had.

Rotation depth is strong — but not flawless

The current rotation has been solid, anchored by Max Fried and the steady presence of Carlos Rodon and, recently, Clarke Schmidt.

But behind them, the Yankees have leaned on arms like Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough — both of whom carry risk.

Warren has shown flashes but lacks consistency, and Yarbrough profiles more as a long reliever than a rotation mainstay.

Adding Gil back into the fold gives the Yankees six capable starters, and possibly the flexibility to manage innings down the stretch.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Will Brian Cashman still pursue another arm?

Gil’s return might ease the pressure on general manager Brian Cashman, who otherwise might need to spend big at the deadline.

Acquiring a top-tier rental starter will cost significant prospect capital, something the Yankees are hesitant to surrender.

Instead, they may shift focus toward upgrading the infield with a bat like Eugenio Suárez, should Arizona sell off pieces.

That kind of move could better balance the roster without sacrificing key young arms or exceeding luxury tax thresholds.

Gil’s return changes the equation

With a healthy Luis Gil, the Yankees might avoid a major pitching acquisition altogether and stay aggressive on offense instead.

Gil is more than just an injury return — he’s a frontline-caliber arm when right, and the team knows what that’s worth.

If his progress continues without setbacks, Gil could be the shot of adrenaline this rotation needs heading into August.

