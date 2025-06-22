The Yankees have one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball

The New York Yankees might be stumbling at the plate, but on the mound, they’ve quietly developed a true difference-maker in Clarke Schmidt.

Schmidt has transformed himself from a back-end option into one of the most underrated starters in Major League Baseball this season.

After a rocky start and early injury, the 28-year-old right-hander is putting together a quietly dominant 2025 campaign.

Schmidt is proving he’s more than just rotation depth

Through 12 appearances, Schmidt holds a 2.84 ERA across 69.2 innings, collecting 65 strikeouts while limiting hard contact.

He ranks in the 87th percentile in hard-hit rate and the 82nd in barrel rate — elite indicators of contact suppression.

When hitters do make contact, they’re typically off balance, out in front, or jammed — rarely squared up.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His breaking stuff is baffling opposing hitters

Schmidt’s arsenal has been anchored by two filthy breaking balls that hitters simply haven’t been able to solve.

His knuckle curve is generating a .132 batting average with a .170 slugging percentage — both elite in today’s game.

But even that’s been rivaled by his sweeper, which has limited opponents to a .078 average and .137 slugging clip.

Saturday’s outing was his most impressive yet

Against a dangerous Orioles lineup, Schmidt took perfection into the eighth inning, tossing seven flawless frames.

He struck out five batters, didn’t allow a hit, and completely dismantled a team known for making pitchers work.

With 103 pitches through seven, Aaron Boone opted not to push Schmidt further, prioritizing long-term health.

Boone played it safe after Schmidt’s recent injury

Considering Schmidt is just a few months removed from a rotator cuff issue, the cautious decision made sense.

Boone handed the ball to JT Brubaker, who promptly allowed a hit to open the eighth and end the no-hit bid.

Still, the Yankees walked away with a dominant 9–0 win behind Schmidt’s masterpiece and an offensive outburst.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees backed him up in a big way

The offense came to life with four home runs, giving Schmidt plenty of breathing room to attack the strike zone.

It’s the kind of run support that can let a pitcher settle in and trust his stuff, and Schmidt took full advantage.

For a rotation that’s battled injuries and inconsistency, Schmidt’s emergence has been the glue holding it all together.

Schmidt is no longer flying under the radar

There was a time when Clarke Schmidt was just another arm in the mix, a name behind the headlines.

But now, he’s a critical piece of a team with championship aspirations — the kind of starter you need in October.

His outing Saturday wasn’t just dominance — it was proof that he’s arrived, whether baseball has noticed or not.

