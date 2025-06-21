Mets sign recently DFA’d Yankees utilityman

For the New York Yankees, spring began with cautious optimism that Pablo Reyes might become their hidden gem in the infield.

The 31-year-old utilityman made the Opening Day roster thanks to his defensive flexibility and ability to handle lefties.

But baseball is a harsh teacher. And for Reyes, the Bronx experience was short, humbling, and forgettable at the plate.

In 25 games, Reyes hit just .194 with one extra-base hit, posting a brutal 31 wRC+ across 34 plate appearances.

It wasn’t just the numbers—it was the lack of any offensive rhythm that sealed his fate in a crowded infield.

When the Yankees finally designated Reyes for assignment on Monday, few were surprised, though some hoped he’d stick around.

Reyes was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton but chose free agency instead, betting on himself to find a better fit.

And that better fit, at least for now, appears to be the New York Mets, who are no strangers to taking flyers on depth pieces.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Familiar Landing Spot in Queens

The Mets quickly swooped in, signing Reyes to a minor league deal and assigning him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Team insider Anthony DiComo reported the move, noting Reyes’ brief Mets stint last year that had flown under the radar.

The Mets signed infielder Pablo Reyes, who was briefly in the organization last year, to a minor league contract and sent him to Syracuse. Reyes had recently been DFA'd by the Yankees. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 21, 2025

Back in May 2024, Reyes was acquired by the Mets for cash considerations and saw just one game of MLB action.

In that lone appearance, he crossed home plate and offered a glimpse of his speed and situational awareness.

Though the sample was tiny, the Mets clearly remembered enough to give Reyes another shot when he became available.

In many ways, this reunion is less about what Reyes has done and more about what he could offer with a clean slate.

The Role of Depth and Second Chances

Baseball is full of players like Pablo Reyes—glue guys who may never be stars but are indispensable in the right moments.

With the Mets battling injuries and inconsistencies across the roster, Reyes adds a layer of safety if the dominoes fall.

His glove still plays. He can cover second, short, third—and even the outfield corners in a pinch.

There’s value in being a Swiss Army knife on a team searching for chemistry and consistency in the middle months.

Now back in Syracuse, Reyes will need to hit—something he hasn’t consistently done since his Red Sox days in 2023.

If he can find even modest form at the plate, his versatility could once again earn him a major league call-up.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Why the Mets Keep Tabs on Players Like Reyes

The Mets’ front office has been diligent about building Triple-A depth with MLB experience, and Reyes fits that mold exactly.

He isn’t flashy. He won’t hit moonshots. But he’s been around, and that matters when rosters inevitably thin out.

There’s also a familiarity factor. Reyes knows the organization, and Syracuse is a comfortable place to rebuild confidence.

Think of him like a relief pitcher with minor league options—rarely loved, often needed, and crucial when chaos strikes.

It’s unlikely Reyes becomes a household name, but for a team with postseason aspirations, he might end up playing a meaningful inning.

And for Reyes, just getting another opportunity—another clubhouse, another jersey—means the journey continues.

