Mets ‘going through it right now’ after seventh straight loss: ‘We’re not in sync on either side of the ball’

Just two weeks ago, the New York Mets looked like they had finally hit their stride. After splitting a gritty four-game set against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, they swept both the Colorado Rockies and the Washington Nationals.

Hope was blooming in Queens—because when the Mets are winning, everything feels lighter.

Then came mid-June, and with it, the storm. Since their high point, the Mets have unraveled with alarming speed, dropping seven straight games.

The nosedive includes sweeps at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Atlanta Braves. On Friday, things hit a new low in Philadelphia, as the Mets were blown out 10-2 by the Phillies in a game that was close—until it very much wasn’t.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Things unraveled in a hurry

It was the kind of game that drains a team’s spirit. Tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Mets were still in it.

But the bullpen imploded—Reed Garrett and Justin Garza combined to allow eight runs in what felt like the blink of an eye. Suddenly, the Mets weren’t just losing—they were lost.

Manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t sugarcoat the team’s collapse, pointing to failures in nearly every department.

“We’re going through it right now. I think it’s a little bit of everything,” Mendoza told SNY postgame. “Whether it’s a starting pitcher not going deep, the bullpen giving up innings, or the offense struggling to score—we’re fighting through it.”

The numbers are cold and harsh

In their seven-game skid, the Mets have been outscored 51-16. That’s not just a cold stretch—that’s a statistical landslide.

Scoring only 2.29 runs per game while allowing over 7 is a recipe for disaster, and that’s exactly what’s cooked up in Queens.

Pete Alonso, always one to wear his heart on his sleeve, summed up the frustration. “We’re not necessarily in sync on either side of the ball,” he said. “It’s not our standard. It’s been a poor showing the past seven games.”

What makes this stretch especially painful is how quickly optimism turned to despair. Like a sandcastle caught by the rising tide, the Mets’ momentum was wiped away before they could reinforce it.

Just when it looked like they were pulling it together, the foundation crumbled.

Friday’s blowout loss was the exclamation point on a week-long unraveling. And while Mendoza’s tone was calm, his words betrayed a deeper concern.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Are the Mets in a crisis?

This isn’t just a temporary lapse—it’s a full-blown identity crisis. The Mets don’t know who they are right now, and worse, they don’t seem to have answers.

Part of the issue is that no single aspect of the game has gone right. The starters aren’t going deep enough, and when they do, they’re often playing from behind.

The bullpen, once a surprise strength, has looked shell-shocked lately. And the offense—once capable of generating late-inning magic—has fallen silent, striking out more often than stringing hits together.

It’s hard to watch, and fans know it. Each loss chips away at belief, and the division standings aren’t showing much mercy.

The Mets, who just recently held first place in the NL East, now find themselves slipping further behind with each passing day.

But perhaps the most troubling part is the vibe—the energy has drained out of the team. What once looked like a squad full of fight now feels lethargic and defeated. It’s not just a numbers issue—it’s emotional.

Still, the season’s far from over, and streaks—both good and bad—tend to swing. The Mets have too much talent to stay down forever.

But if they don’t rediscover some cohesion fast, this spiral could become the defining stretch of their season.

