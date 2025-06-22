The Yankees have a super-charged platoon at designated hitter

The Yankees have cooled off offensively in recent weeks, but Saturday night felt like a long-awaited release of tension.

Their 9–0 win over the Baltimore Orioles was more than just a blowout — it was a reminder of their potential at full strength.

Much of that renewed optimism stems from the return of Giancarlo Stanton and the emergence of Ben Rice as a legitimate weapon.

Stanton’s bat remains a force when healthy

Giancarlo Stanton, now 35, has clearly lost a step defensively, but his offensive profile still packs real impact.

Through his first 15 plate appearances, Stanton is hitting .333/.412/.400 with an .812 OPS and a steady approach.

His expected metrics tell the real story — elite average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, and bat speed still jump off the page.

Even with the reduced mobility, Stanton’s presence alone forces pitchers to change how they attack the Yankees’ lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ben Rice brings balance — and big-time upside

While Stanton was rehabbing, 25-year-old Ben Rice filled in at DH and gave the Yankees more than they expected.

Rice ranks near the top of the league in slugging metrics, a rare feat for a youngster with just a handful of games.

He’s a lefty slugger with pop to all fields and a knack for barreling up mistakes from right-handed pitchers.

The Yankees now have a perfect platoon forming at DH — Rice vs. righties, Stanton vs. lefties — both capable of doing damage.

Saturday proved just how dynamic Rice can be

Rice started at first base on Saturday and continued flashing the all-around offensive game that’s turned heads quickly.

In the second inning, he launched a solo home run to extend the Yankees’ early lead and set the tone.

Then in the fifth, he roped a triple to left to drive in backup catcher JC Escarra and keep the momentum rolling.

Rice isn’t just swinging hard — he’s seeing the ball well, adjusting to off-speed, and consistently putting together quality at-bats.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Positional flexibility could expand Rice’s value

Aaron Boone isn’t limiting Rice to designated hitter duties — he’s now appearing at first base and even getting catching reps.

That kind of versatility is invaluable for a team juggling veterans and needing to rotate players like Stanton for rest.

If Rice can handle first base and catch occasionally, he becomes more than a hot bat — he becomes part of the long-term core.

A DH platoon with upside — and flexibility

Together, Stanton and Rice give the Yankees two distinct threats with power and approach that few teams can match.

It’s the kind of combination that can carry a lineup for stretches — and both are already proving that this June.

Stanton brings the veteran thunder, while Rice represents the next wave — an ideal mix of experience and raw talent.

