The Yankees have a super-charged platoon at designated hitter

The Yankees have cooled off offensively in recent weeks, but Saturday night felt like a long-awaited release of tension.
Their 9–0 win over the Baltimore Orioles was more than just a blowout — it was a reminder of their potential at full strength.
Much of that renewed optimism stems from the return of Giancarlo Stanton and the emergence of Ben Rice as a legitimate weapon.
Stanton’s bat remains a force when healthy
Giancarlo Stanton, now 35, has clearly lost a step defensively, but his offensive profile still packs real impact.
Through his first 15 plate appearances, Stanton is hitting .333/.412/.400 with an .812 OPS and a steady approach.
His expected metrics tell the real story — elite average exit velocity, hard-hit percentage, and bat speed still jump off the page.
Even with the reduced mobility, Stanton’s presence alone forces pitchers to change how they attack the Yankees’ lineup.
Ben Rice brings balance — and big-time upside
While Stanton was rehabbing, 25-year-old Ben Rice filled in at DH and gave the Yankees more than they expected.
Rice ranks near the top of the league in slugging metrics, a rare feat for a youngster with just a handful of games.
He’s a lefty slugger with pop to all fields and a knack for barreling up mistakes from right-handed pitchers.
The Yankees now have a perfect platoon forming at DH — Rice vs. righties, Stanton vs. lefties — both capable of doing damage.
Saturday proved just how dynamic Rice can be
Rice started at first base on Saturday and continued flashing the all-around offensive game that’s turned heads quickly.
In the second inning, he launched a solo home run to extend the Yankees’ early lead and set the tone.
Then in the fifth, he roped a triple to left to drive in backup catcher JC Escarra and keep the momentum rolling.
Rice isn’t just swinging hard — he’s seeing the ball well, adjusting to off-speed, and consistently putting together quality at-bats.
Positional flexibility could expand Rice’s value
Aaron Boone isn’t limiting Rice to designated hitter duties — he’s now appearing at first base and even getting catching reps.
That kind of versatility is invaluable for a team juggling veterans and needing to rotate players like Stanton for rest.
If Rice can handle first base and catch occasionally, he becomes more than a hot bat — he becomes part of the long-term core.
A DH platoon with upside — and flexibility
Together, Stanton and Rice give the Yankees two distinct threats with power and approach that few teams can match.
It’s the kind of combination that can carry a lineup for stretches — and both are already proving that this June.
Stanton brings the veteran thunder, while Rice represents the next wave — an ideal mix of experience and raw talent.
