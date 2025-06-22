Yankees call on red-hot minor league starter to fill rotation spot

The New York Yankees just lost a dependable rotation piece — but they have an interesting backup plan.

On Sunday, the team announced that veteran lefty Ryan Yarbrough would head to the injured list with a right oblique strain.

It’s an unfortunate blow for a pitcher who’s been quietly solid, giving the Yankees innings and soft contact in recent outings.

Yarbrough isn’t flashy, but his ability to mix speeds and keep hitters off balance gave the rotation some much-needed stability.

Now, the Yankees are forced to dig into their depth — and instead of a familiar name, they took a more daring route.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees pass on Stroman — for now

With Marcus Stroman working his way back from injury and already logging two rehab starts, he seemed like the obvious option.

Instead, the Yankees turned heads by calling up Allan Winans, a 28-year-old righty who’s been dominating Triple-A this year. Winans will start against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Winans has posted a microscopic 0.90 ERA over 50 innings, showcasing elite command and a surprisingly sharp strikeout profile.

He’s averaging 10.62 strikeouts per nine innings with a minuscule 2.34 walk rate — numbers that suggest he’s earned his shot.

It’s worth noting that he’s stranding nearly 90% of runners and generating a 45.2% ground ball rate to suppress damage.

Winans’ past doesn’t tell the whole story

While his 40 career MLB innings haven’t gone smoothly — he holds a 7.20 ERA — context is key with a late bloomer like Winans.

His recent dominance in Triple-A tells a different story, one of growth, control, and a refined approach on the mound —however, we’ve been fooled before with Triple-A dominance.

The Yankees clearly believe he’s turned a corner, and this injury gave them the perfect window to see what he can do.

At 6’2” and 180 pounds, Winans doesn’t overpower hitters with velocity, but he makes up for it with location and sequencing.

Like Yarbrough, he thrives on limiting hard contact — a skill that fits the Yankees’ pitching philosophy under Matt Blake.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A hidden weapon with upside

Winans feels like one of those pitchers who could surprise people — the kind of low-profile call-up who just clicks in New York.

His calm demeanor and consistent strike-throwing could allow him to slot into the back end of the rotation without chaos.

And if he pitches well, it gives the Yankees even more leverage as Stroman finishes his rehab and Luis Gil inches closer.

The Yankees know what they have in Stroman, but Winans could give them something they didn’t even know they needed.

READ MORE: Yankees are keeping a ‘close eye’ on reunion with this utilityman



