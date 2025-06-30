Yankees 4, Blue Jays 5: Good news and bad news following sloppy defensive and bullpen showing

The New York Yankees had control, momentum, and early fireworks—until one fateful inning turned a win into heartbreak.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. continued his scorching streak with a towering home run, giving the Yankees an early 2-0 lead in the second.

But the script flipped in the sixth inning, where everything that could go wrong somehow did. That inning will sting for days.

Volpe’s Growing Pains at Shortstop Lead to Big Problems

Anthony Volpe, usually a defensive anchor, made two head-scratching choices that opened the floodgates for Toronto.

First, he made a highlight-worthy diving stop but followed it up with a wild throw that put another runner in scoring position.

Then, instead of holding the ball with runners on second and third, he forced a throw to first even though he had no play and let a runner go from second to third.

It’s the kind of split-second decision that gets magnified when the game ends with a one-run difference.

Volpe has the instincts, but the pressure of the moment made him blink. And the Blue Jays didn’t waste that window.

Rodón Steady, But Leiter Cracks Under Pressure

Carlos Rodón was solid, pitching into the sixth and holding the Blue Jays to just two earned runs. He deserved better.

Once Rodón exited, Mark Leiter Jr. was handed the ball—and the unraveling began almost instantly.

Leiter recorded only one out and gave up three runs, two of which were earned, as defensive miscues piled up behind him.

His 4.18 ERA now reflects what fans are starting to feel—he’s just not someone you trust with a lead right now.

For the Yankees, it felt like trying to plug a dam with duct tape. The holes kept widening, and the water rushed in.

Another Day, More RISP Woes for Yankees’ Offense

No matter how loud the home runs are, they can’t cover up the silence when runners are in scoring position.

New York went just 1-for-7 with RISP, the lone bright spot being Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI single in the sixth inning.

But Aaron Judge was left stranded at second in the eighth, and Jasson Dominguez was left hanging at first base in the ninth.

The Yankees continue to look allergic to clutch hits—an issue that could sink them.

Even Cody Bellinger’s late homer wasn’t enough to erase the frustration. The margin for error is simply too thin now.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Keeps Raking, But It’s Not Enough

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is enjoying arguably his hottest stretch in pinstripes, launching his fourth home run in five games.

His two-run shot in the second inning electrified the crowd and seemed like the opening blow in a statement win.

But like a symphony drowned out by noise, Jazz’s effort was buried beneath defensive blunders and a bullpen collapse.

He’s proving he belongs in this lineup—and that spark could still fuel a second-half surge if things get stabilized.

Injuries Add Salt to the Wound

As if the loss wasn’t enough, manager Aaron Boone shared troubling news after the game that could impact key depth pieces.

Fernando Cruz, placed on the injured list earlier Monday, has a high-grade oblique strain—an injury that may or may not end his season.

Boone said that “it’s going to be some time” before Cruz is able to return and help the team.

Meanwhile, outfielder Trent Grisham exited in the fifth with left hamstring tightness, and a Tuesday update is expected.

Grisham’s defensive prowess and Cruz’s rising reliability had quietly become important—now both are suddenly in doubt.

The Yankees’ depth is being tested hard, and cracks are beginning to show at the worst possible time.

Frustration Mounts as Missed Chances Continue

The Yankees didn’t just lose a game—they wasted another strong outing from Rodón, another spark from Chisholm Jr., and another rally attempt.

This one felt like a game they should’ve won. The kind that haunts you when October rolls around, especially with the Blue Jays getting dangerously close in the standings.

When you hand the opponent four runs on a silver platter, you don’t need to ask why the scoreboard tilts the other way.

At some point, this team needs to stop tripping over its own feet and start executing with sharper intent.

