Yankees young catcher dealing with circulatory issue in left hand

The New York Yankees are navigating choppy waters again, with promising catcher Austin Wells unexpectedly sidelined due to a health scare.

After already losing key reliever Fernando Cruz to a left oblique strain on Monday, the Yankees were hit with another curveball when Wells reported an issue with his left hand.

It wasn’t a typical day off for the 25-year-old catcher. Behind the scenes, Wells was undergoing tests for a circulatory issue.

Austin Wells is dealing with a finger circulation issue in left hand, Boone said. Yankees have run him through a battery of tests to the last two days to make sure it is not something like the aneurysm Ben Rortvedt had, but seems to be in clear of that. Likely down today/Tuesday. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) June 30, 2025

Manager Aaron Boone addressed the situation Monday, confirming the Yankees ran a full battery of tests over the last two days.

The concern wasn’t trivial—the team wanted to rule out a condition similar to the aneurysm that once affected Ben Rortvedt.

Thankfully, early signs point to something far less severe. According to Boone, results so far have been encouraging and not career-altering.

Boone emphasized that the circulatory issue does not appear to hinder Wells’ ability to catch or swing the bat at this stage.

Still, the team is exercising caution. Wells is expected to be out of the lineup through at least Tuesday to ensure a full recovery.

Backup catcher J.C. Escarra will handle duties behind the plate in the interim, stepping into a spot that’s seen rapid turnover lately.

Wells’ absence from Sunday’s lineup now makes a lot more sense, and the Yankees are framing it as a precautionary move.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Bigger Picture with Wells’ Recent Struggles

While the medical update is positive, it doesn’t erase concerns about Austin Wells’ recent lackluster performance at the plate.

Since June 10, Wells hasn’t recorded a multi-hit game, and his overall offensive production has clearly taken a hit.

His current wRC+ sits at a below-average 92, and his OPS has dropped to .699—a worrying trend for the young slugger.

Whether the circulatory issue has played a role in this slump is hard to confirm, though Boone says it hasn’t affected performance.

Still, it’s easy to wonder if discomfort or grip issues have been subtly impacting his mechanics over the last few weeks.

Baseball’s rhythm is delicate—one small disruption can cascade, much like a single loose string detuning an entire guitar.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ Cautious Optimism Moving Forward

With Wells likely returning Wednesday, the Yankees remain hopeful this is just a minor scare, not a long-term concern.

There’s no sign the team is rushing him, which signals a deep respect for his long-term development and overall health.

Cruz’s absence is already a blow, and losing Wells for an extended stretch would magnify an already fragile situation.

The Yankees value Wells’ defensive growth and his left-handed bat, especially against righties.

His chemistry with the pitching staff has also been a quietly stabilizing factor over the course of the season.

Even in the midst of offensive struggles, the Yankees know Wells’ ceiling is high and his development arc still rising.

Once back, the hope is that Wells can reset, mentally and physically, and return to the form that made him such a key piece.

The team’s approach—balancing urgency with care—shows how seriously they’re taking both the injury and Wells’ future.

