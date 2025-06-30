Yankees’ star reliever goes back on the injured list with oblique issue

The New York Yankees just can’t catch a break when it comes to keeping their bullpen intact—and this one hurts.

Fernando Cruz, one of the team’s most reliable arms, is heading back to the injured list, this time with a left oblique strain.

It’s a tough blow for a Yankees bullpen already stretched thin, and Cruz was one of their few dependable late-inning options.

Just a few weeks ago, Cruz returned from shoulder inflammation and looked dominant, unleashing a devastating splitter with ease.

From May 22 to June 3, Cruz missed time and took some outings to get back on track. Just when he was officially sharp again, the injury bug made its appearance one more time.

A Sudden Setback in the Weight Room

The Yankees announced the move on Monday, calling up Geoff Hartlieb to take Cruz’s roster spot in the bullpen.

Team insider Greg Joyce posted the news on X, confirming what fans feared: Cruz is back on the shelf for now.

While shoulder trouble is scary for any pitcher, oblique strains are notoriously tricky and can linger longer than expected.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Cruz injured himself during a medicine ball warm-up in the weight room on Sunday.

It’s the kind of freak injury that makes you shake your head—especially given how dominant Cruz has been this season.

Dominance Cut Short

At 35, Cruz is having a resurgent year, finally fulfilling his dream of succeeding with the team he grew up loving.

Through 33 innings, the veteran reliever has struck out 54 batters while holding a strong 3.00 ERA with 14 walks.

Those numbers don’t just look good—they represent a lifeline for a Yankees bullpen that’s faced mounting pressure recently.

Opponents were hitting just .138 against his signature splitter, which often made even elite hitters look hopeless.

Losing Cruz is like losing your parachute mid-skydive—the Yankees need a soft landing but are losing their safety net.

Awaiting MRI Results

The Yankees are still awaiting MRI results to determine the severity. The best-case scenario would be a Grade 1 strain.

Grade 1 oblique strains usually come with a shorter recovery time, around two or three weeks.

Still, even that minimal timeline is painful when games matter more each day in a tight division race.

Cruz’s presence in the bullpen isn’t just about numbers—it’s about tone-setting in high-leverage moments under the Bronx lights.

There’s something infectious about how he pitches—an edge, a purpose, and a fearlessness that rubs off on teammates.

Bigger Implications for the Bullpen

Losing that heartbeat in the bullpen, even temporarily, could disrupt the rhythm the Yankees are trying to build.

Boone remains hopeful but guarded, understanding how crucial Cruz is to the backend of a team with postseason ambitions.

In a season full of hard-fought battles and narrow victories, every arm matters—and Cruz’s has been among the most valuable.

At this stage, Yankees fans can only wait and hope that his MRI brings good news and a quicker-than-expected return.

