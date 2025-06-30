Yankees: 1 key development is fueling Jazz Chisholm’s productive stretch at the plate

The New York Yankees didn’t just get Jazz Chisholm back—they got a new version of him, stronger and more dangerous.

On April 29, Chisholm was sidelined with a painful trio of oblique tears, a brutal setback for any hitter’s core strength.

Most players in his position prioritize rehab and hope for a quick return—but Chisholm saw an opportunity to evolve.

While recovering, Jazz Chisholm packed on 10 pounds per reports, and that added strength is showing up in real-time results.

According to writer Gabriel Pena, Chisholm’s bat speed jumped by 1.3 mph since returning on June 3.

Jazz Chisholm, who gained 10 lbs during his IL stint, has been swinging the bat a full 1.4 mph harder since returning to play on June 4th. Will be interesting to see if this sticks pic.twitter.com/abbUqPnrYl — Gabriel Pena (@gpena_nyy) June 30, 2025

That increase may seem minor on paper, but in baseball, it’s the difference between a deep flyout and a home run.

Since his return, Chisholm is slugging with authority, cranking six home runs and four doubles in just 95 plate appearances.

He’s now slashing an eye-popping .318/.379/.600 with a 173 wRC+ since June 3—a scorching pace that has transformed the Yankees’ offense.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even with a full month on the injured list, Jazz Chisholm has tallied 13 home runs and lifted his wRC+ to a robust 133 for the season.

His revamped swing generates notable loft, making every plate appearance feel like a possible fireworks show.

In the last week alone, Chisholm has gone deep in three of four games, showing no signs of slowing down.

When he’s locked in like this, it feels like watching a tightly wound coil ready to spring with every swing.

A Calculated Gamble Paying Off

Jazz Chisholm didn’t just heal—he upgraded. That’s the kind of mindset you want in a contending club.

Adding weight and increasing bat speed requires intense work and risk, especially after a core injury like his.

But Chisholm embraced that gamble, and the payoff has been immediate, both for him and the Yankees’ playoff hopes.

He’s bringing thunder at the plate while also swiping bags—he has four steals since returning, adding another layer of chaos.

When you combine that speed with power, only good things will happen.

The Yankees, plagued by lineup inconsistency, have found stability and spark in Chisholm’s electrifying return.

Every time he steps into the box, it feels like something meaningful might happen, and lately, it usually does.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Can He Sustain It?

The looming question is whether Jazz Chisholm can maintain this ferocious pace deep into the dog days of summer.

Hitting with this kind of torque and energy game after game takes a toll, especially for a player with a history of injuries.

Chisholm has never exactly been known for durability—but he’s never looked this physically prepared either.

If he can avoid another stint on the shelf, Chisholm could genuinely anchor the Yankees lineup alongside Aaron Judge.

His balanced approach, newfound strength, and natural swagger make him a nightmare for pitchers right now.

Even if there’s some regression coming, Chisholm has already made a loud statement: he’s a difference-maker in pinstripes.

And maybe, just maybe, the Yankees have quietly found their next superstar in the middle of an already star-studded lineup.

