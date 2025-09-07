Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3: Good news and bad new from a critical series win

The New York Yankees pulled off a narrow 4–3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, surviving thanks to timely power.

It wasn’t their cleanest game, but Max Fried delivered enough, and Ben Rice provided the thunder to carry them through.

Max Fried does just enough to guide the Yankees

Fried wasn’t flawless, but he pitched like an ace who knows how to battle when he doesn’t have his sharpest command.

The lefty tossed seven innings, firing 100 pitches, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out four batters.

His ERA now sits at 3.02 on the season, proving once again he’s the stabilizing force this rotation desperately needed.

Even without total dominance, Fried kept the Yankees in position to win, a trait that separates great pitchers from merely good ones.

For a team searching for consistency in September, Fried’s presence feels like finding solid ground in the middle of a storm.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bullpen bends but holds the line

Devin Williams and David Bednar handled the final innings, combining to allow two hits but escaping without damage.

It wasn’t smooth sailing, but both relievers showed the kind of grit playoff-bound bullpens need when games grow tense.

The Yankees invested heavily to reinforce their bullpen midseason, and games like this are the reason they made those moves.

Even when command wavered, they refused to fold, slamming the door on Toronto’s late comeback attempt to preserve Fried’s victory.

For a group that has felt like a merry-go-round of inconsistency, this was a step toward stability when it mattered most.

Ben Rice continues to shine in big moments

The game’s defining swing came in the very first inning when Ben Rice launched a three-run blast into right.

Rice’s swing fit Yankee Stadium like it was designed in the blueprints, punishing mistakes with the precision of a sniper.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the Yankees’ most valuable bats, making his presence impossible to overlook anymore.

Beyond Rice, Cody Bellinger drove in Aaron Judge with a double to centerfield, producing what ultimately became the decisive fourth run.

While the Yankees struck out 13 times overall, Rice and Bellinger made sure the lineup didn’t leave Fried empty-handed again.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe’s struggles becoming impossible to ignore

On the other side of the ledger, Anthony Volpe’s struggles remain one of the team’s most glaring issues.

The young shortstop committed another throwing error Sunday, adding to a defensive regression that has puzzled coaches all season.

Offensively, he’s been nearly invisible, offering little consistency in a lineup already plagued by streaky performances from its bottom half.

Eight of the Yankees’ strikeouts came from their last three hitters — a glaring reminder of how exposed this group remains.

At this stage, the Yankees must at least consider benching Volpe permanently, prioritizing defense and contact over his inconsistent flashes of power.

Yankees turn the page toward Detroit

With the win, the Yankees now set their sights on a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers beginning Tuesday.

Detroit just dropped two of three to the White Sox, presenting New York a chance to build momentum in the division race.

Every game carries weight with the Blue Jays still clinging to the lead, making each matchup feel like a playoff rehearsal.

For the Yankees, surviving on Fried’s steadiness and Rice’s thunder was enough against Toronto — but tougher tests are coming fast.