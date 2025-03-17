Yankees’ 3rd base position is over and outcast prospect is in danger of being cut

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With Opening Day right around the corner, the Yankees have seemingly made their decision at third base. After a mostly uncompetitive spring training battle, utility man Oswaldo Cabrera has emerged as the clear winner, cementing himself as the likely starter at the hot corner.

Cabrera’s Spring Performance Stands Out

The 26-year-old has had an outstanding spring, hitting .333/.405/.515 over 12 games. He’s flashed some surprising power, launching two home runs while driving in three RBIs. Even more impressive is his plate discipline—Cabrera has struck out just 13.5% of the time while walking at a 10.8% clip.

Defensively, he’s always been reliable, and that hasn’t changed. Last season, Cabrera played 566.1 innings at third base, posting a .970 fielding percentage. He also contributed seven defensive runs saved and finished with one out above average. His glove work has never been in question, but his bat has been inconsistent at times. If this spring is any indication, he might be turning a corner offensively, and that would be a huge boost for the Yankees heading into 2025.

What Happens with Oswald Peraza?

On the other side of the battle, Oswald Peraza continues to struggle. The 24-year-old prospect just hasn’t been able to put it all together at the plate, and his spring performance has been disappointing.

Over 14 games, Peraza is hitting just .182/.270/.212 with a single RBI. His 21.6% strikeout rate suggests he isn’t making enough contact, and his 32 wRC+ means he’s been 68% worse than the average spring training hitter. For a player trying to prove he belongs, that’s not going to cut it.

The Yankees are now in a tough spot. Peraza is out of minor league options, meaning they either have to keep him on the roster or designate him for assignment. If they go with the latter, he’d be exposed to waivers, and given his defensive potential, it wouldn’t be surprising if another team took a chance on him.

Cabrera Has Earned His Spot

With Peraza failing to take the job, Cabrera has locked down third base, and it’s well deserved. His defensive versatility makes him valuable, and if his bat continues trending in the right direction, he could be a legitimate asset this season.

The Yankees needed stability at the position after moving on from Josh Donaldson, and they might have just found it in Cabrera.