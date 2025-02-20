Yankees’ 3d base position battle is officially underway

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are rolling into spring training with a third base competition that lacks a clear frontrunner. DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera are all in the mix, but none provide an ideal solution at the moment. This is shaping up to be one of the Yankees’ biggest question marks heading into the 2025 season.

DJ LeMahieu’s Uphill Battle

LeMahieu, once a staple of consistency, has struggled significantly at the plate over the last two seasons.

In 2024, he slashed .204/.269/.259 with just two home runs and 26 RBIs across 67 games. His 52 wRC+ was among the worst in baseball for everyday infielders, and while his defense remains solid, it’s hard to justify him as a full-time starter if his bat remains this cold.

The Yankees are hoping he can turn things around after a long offseason of rest and training, but at 36 years old, a resurgence feels unlikely.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s Versatility

Cabrera has always been best suited for a utility role, but with third base wide open, he may be the Yankees’ safest choice.

In 2024, he hit .247/.296/.365 with an 88 wRC+, which, while not impressive, was at least respectable. His ability to play all over the field makes him valuable, but the Yankees ideally want a true third baseman rather than a stopgap option. Still, if no one else steps up, Cabrera could end up with the job by default.

Oswald Peraza’s Last Stand

Peraza enters spring training with everything to lose. The 24-year-old has no minor league options left, meaning if he doesn’t make the roster, he’ll likely be designated for assignment and risk being scooped up by another team. Peraza has failed to prove himself offensively at both the Triple-A and MLB levels.

In 2024, he hit just .246/.341/.394 in Triple-A with 13 homers and a 94 wRC+. At the major league level, he’s been even less productive, slashing .216/.297/.315 over 74 career games. His defense is solid, but unless he can show more with the bat this spring, he may find himself on the outside looking in.

The Unsettled Reality

None of these options provide the Yankees with a high-level third baseman, which is why speculation continues to swirl about a potential trade.

The Yankees have been linked to players like Nolan Arenado and Carlos Correa, but for now, they’ll give the in-house options a chance to prove themselves. The front office won’t hesitate to pivot if this group underwhelms, but the hope is that at least one of these three can emerge as a viable solution.