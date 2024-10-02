Yankees’ $37 million investment may not even make the ALDS roster

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are still in the process of finalizing their American League Division Series roster. There, they will play against the winner of the Kansas City Royals – Baltimore Orioles series, and they want to be prepared and have the best possible group of players ready to go to battle.

The team has already made official the fact that Gerrit Cole will take the ball for Game 1 this weekend and Carlos Rodon will toe the rubber on Game 2. Luis Gil or Clarke Schmidt, whoever isn’t used in relief in the first two contests, will be the pitcher for the third game.

Marcus Stroman could be left on the bench for the ALDS

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the series goes to four or five games, Cole and Rodon will get the assignment again. With Nestor Cortes injured, there is still a notable absence in the starting pitching plans for this particular matchup: starter Marcus Stroman.

That’s right: the Yankees’ $37 million dollar man might not even make the Division Series roster, according to insider Bryan Hoch.

The Yankees have not decided if Marcus Stroman will be on their ALDS roster, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) October 1, 2024

The Yankees’ roster construction for the ALDS might force Stroman out

Stroman was a bit inconsistent for the Yankees this season, especially since June. He finished with a 4.31 ERA in 154.2 innings, which is not disastrous but definitely not as good as expected.

However, it’s important to note that Stroman’s possible absence from the ALDS roster has more to do with the Yankees starting pitching depth than his performance on the mound. He could still be a perfect backend starter with plenty of postseason experience if the Yanks make it to the AL Championship Series.

The fact that Schmidt and Gil are better suited than him for relief duties can also be an important factor if the Yankees decide to move on to the Division Series without Stroman. That doesn’t mean the latter is completely out of their plans for the playoffs, though.

For now, and with the Yankees’ intention to have Tim Mayza as a second lefty out of the bullpen, Stroman might fall off the roster for the first series.