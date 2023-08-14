Yankees: 3 toughest opponents remaining

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It has been an utterly disappointing season for the New York Yankees as the team has struggled its way to a 60-58 record. As the season enters its final stages, there are some favorable opponents left on the schedule, however, there are also some intense matchups that will likely sink New York’s season.

The Houston Astros made some big moves at the deadline

The Astros are maintaining their streak of success with yet another impressive season, currently holding a record of 68-51. Their strong performance is reflected in their Top 10 rankings in Runs (579) and Earned Run Average (3.79 ERA). With the abundance of talent on this team, there’s a legitimate chance they could secure back-to-back World Series victories.

The recent additions of Justin Verlander and Kendall Graveman during the deadline further bolstered their pitching staff. It’s clear that defeating the Astros won’t be an easy task, and the Yankees will need to bring their A-game to stand a chance against them.

Can the Yankees compete with the Tampa Bay Rays?

It’s become something of a tradition to include the Tampa Bay Rays on this list, as they consistently prove to be a challenging opponent. Facing them is not just about divisional rivalry for the Yankees, but also the fact that the Rays are one of the top teams with a record of 71-49.

If they had the financial resources of the New York Yankees, the Rays could be dominant. It’s impressive that they have been able to build their team to such a level considering their financial limitations. Credit should be given to the Rays organization, as well as their President of Baseball Operations, Erik Neander, and General Manager, Peter Bendix.

Taking down the powerhouse Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have to top the list as they are clearly the best team in the MLB right now, boasting the highest winning record at 75-41. The Braves are one of the scariest teams in baseball this year as they have been dominant all season long and even added players during the deadline at pitching. They are going to be a challenge to beat and it would not be a surprise if the Yankees fail to earn a single win against Atlanta in any of their three remaining matchups on the schedule.

Can the Yankees still make the playoffs?

The Yankees’ path to the playoffs is a steep hill to climb. Currently in last place in the AL East, the Yankees have a lot of ground to make up. The team is in must-win mode and jobs are at stake if they can’t make the playoffs.