Yankees’ 28-year-old starting pitcher is primed for a breakout season

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

In a Yankees‘ rotation brimming with big names like Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, less flashy contributors. But Clarke Schmidt might just be the secret ingredient the Yankees need to take their pitching staff to the next level in 2025.

The 28-year-old, who missed a significant chunk of the 2024 season due to a strained right lat, was quietly putting together the best campaign of his career before the injury sidelined him. With his unique pitch mix and deceptive movement, Schmidt is primed for a breakout season.

A Promising 2024 Before Injury Struck

Schmidt’s 2024 season offered a tantalizing glimpse of what he’s capable of when everything clicks. Over 85.1 innings, Schmidt posted a 2.85 ERA, complemented by 9.81 strikeouts per nine innings and an 80 percent left-on-base rate. His ground ball rate of 40.5 percent underscored his ability to keep hitters off balance and avoid hard contact. Despite not being a power pitcher, Schmidt’s numbers reflect a deep understanding of how to pitch effectively in high-leverage situations.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Tools That Make Schmidt Dangerous

Schmidt’s arsenal is like a Swiss Army knife—it might not blow you away with raw power, but it’s versatile and sharp. He relies heavily on a four-pitch mix: a cutter, sinker, sweeper, and knuckle curve. Each pitch serves a purpose, and together, they make him a dynamic threat on the mound.

The sweeper, in particular, is Schmidt’s pièce de résistance. It’s one of the best sliders on the Yankees’ staff, generating late, horizontal break that leaves hitters fishing out of the zone. His cutter is another effective weapon, serving as a bridge between his off-speed stuff and his harder pitches. Meanwhile, his sinker, which touches around 95 mph, doesn’t light up the radar gun but has enough movement to generate weak contact and ground balls.

Why Schmidt Could Break Out

The main hurdle for Schmidt in the past has been staying healthy. His 2024 lat injury was a setback, but it doesn’t overshadow the progress he made on the mound before being sidelined. If he can maintain his health in 2025, Schmidt has the potential to cement himself as a reliable middle-rotation starter—or even more.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What makes Schmidt such an intriguing breakout candidate is his ability to adapt. He doesn’t rely on overpowering hitters; instead, he leans on movement, sequencing, and pitch selection to keep batters guessing. This cerebral approach, combined with his improved consistency, could make Schmidt a sleeper pick to emerge as one of the Yankees’ most valuable arms this year.

The Quiet Key to the Yankees’ Rotation

With Gerrit Cole and Max Fried leading the charge and Carlos Rodon anchoring the middle of the rotation, Schmidt doesn’t need to be the guy. But that’s precisely what makes him so dangerous. As a fourth or fifth starter, Schmidt can fly under the radar, quietly delivering quality outings while the spotlight shines on his higher-profile teammates.

If 2024 was a preview, then 2025 could be Schmidt’s main act. All the tools are there for him to break out—he just needs the chance to stay on the stage. For a Yankees team that’s hoping to make history, Schmidt could be the unsung hero who helps carry the rotation to new heights.