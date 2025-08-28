Yankees’ $218 million investment is finally looking like an Ace again

The New York Yankees spent big on Max Fried, and their $218 million investment is finally starting to turn the corner.

Fried has been both dominant and frustrating this season, posting a 3.06 ERA across 162 innings with plenty of fluctuation.

He looked untouchable early, then stumbled with a 5.54 ERA in July followed by a shaky 5.14 ERA in August.

Those numbers dragged his post-All-Star break ERA to 4.95, raising concerns about whether he could stabilize the rotation.

Signs of a turning point

Recently, Fried has shown flashes of why the Yankees targeted him, giving the rotation exactly what it desperately needed.

Over his last two outings, he’s allowed just one earned run across 13 innings, finally displaying peak efficiency and command.

That resurgence couldn’t come at a better time for a Yankees team fighting to solidify postseason positioning in a brutal division.

Pitching carries October baseball, and Fried’s ability to string together gems could dictate how deep the Yankees advance.

Reinventing his approach

This season, Fried has leaned more heavily on his fastball, which is averaging an impressive 95.7 mph velocity.

The increased heat has elevated his arsenal, making his cutter and curveball even more devastating weapons against opposing hitters.

His cutter is holding opponents to a .213 batting average, while the curveball drops that figure further to .188.

The Yankees have emphasized his cutter more than in previous years, reshaping it into a legitimate strikeout offering.

A pitcher evolving into October form

For years, Fried relied on generating ground balls, and his 51.2 percent ground ball rate remains a defining strength.

Pair that with his 72 percent left-on-base rate, and it’s clear he’s still consistently escaping jams when under pressure.

When you combine these numbers with recent efficiency, it feels like Fried is shifting into postseason-ready form at last.

Like a marathon runner finding a second wind, he seems poised to finish the season sprinting rather than stumbling.

Insurance for Gerrit Cole

The Yankees didn’t just pay Fried to be good; they paid him to be dependable when October lights shine brightest.

He was always meant to serve as insurance behind Gerrit Cole, and right now, that safety net looks essential.

Cole can’t carry the load alone, and Fried’s resurgence makes the idea of a two-headed postseason monster more realistic.

If his recent form sticks, the Yankees will finally get the version of Fried they envisioned during free agency.

A timely reminder of value

Baseball’s long season often exposes flaws, but it also allows stars like Max Fried time to recalibrate and rebound.

The Yankees bet $218 million on his ability to be the difference, and right now, that gamble looks worthwhile.

If he stays sharp, Fried could be the deciding factor in whether New York makes a run or fades early.

For a team chasing its first championship since 2009, that’s exactly the investment they were hoping would pay off.