Yankees: 2 rookie who could make-or-break a deep play-off run

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As the Yankees head toward the homestretch of the regular season, their focus is on securing a top ranking in the division and avoiding the Wild Card race. With the Baltimore Orioles posing the biggest threat, the Yankees maintain a slim two-game lead in the American League East.

Despite a roster filled with impactful veterans, the Yankees have heavily relied on their younger players to carry much of the load this season. Among those emerging stars are starting pitcher Luis Gil and catcher Austin Wells, who are both in the midst of a heated AL Rookie of the Year competition. Both players are expected to play pivotal roles in the postseason, either in the starting rotation or as key pieces in the lineup.

Luis Gil: A Rising Star on the Mound for the Yankees

Luis Gil, 26, has been a critical part of the Yankees’ rotation this season, posting a stellar 3.18 ERA over 135.2 innings. After shaking off a lower back injury and returning within two weeks, he immediately resumed his dominant form.

Gil has recorded 10.35 strikeouts per nine innings, along with a 79.2% left-on-base rate and a 36.7% ground ball rate. Since his return from the injured list, Gil has struck out 12 batters and allowed just one earned run over 11 innings. His slider, in particular, has been a standout, with a minor tweak to its spin, making it even more effective.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Gil ranks in the 90th percentile in expected batting average (xBA) and the 89th percentile in fastball velocity. His swing-and-miss stuff has produced impressive results, particularly with his four-seam fastball, which he throws 49.6% of the time at an average of 96.7 mph. This pitch has generated a .196 batting average and a .371 slugging rate against opposing hitters. Despite occasional control issues, the movement on Gil’s fastball makes it challenging for batters to predict its location.

His slider, generating a .166 batting average, and his changeup, producing a .175 average, further enhance his arsenal. Health is the only obstacle standing between Gil and his potential to become an ace in the Yankees’ rotation.

If Gil continues to perform at this level, Yankees manager Aaron Boone may be forced to consider him a key part of the playoff rotation. Should the need arise, he could also be a valuable multi-inning relief arm in high-leverage situations.

Austin Wells: Offensive and Defensive Standout Behind the Plate

At 25, Austin Wells has emerged as a crucial piece of the Yankees’ lineup and defense. In 103 games this season, Wells has hit .252/.340/.435, tallying 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. His 20.8% strikeout rate, 11.2% walk rate, and 119 weighted runs created plus (wRC+) highlight his offensive prowess.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Wells has already accumulated 3.6 WAR this season, far exceeding expectations. Since July 1, he’s been on fire, hitting .283 with a 145 wRC+ and smashing 10 of his 13 home runs. His performance has earned him the cleanup spot in the lineup, pushing veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton down to fifth.

Wells’ impact goes beyond the batter’s box. Defensively, he ranks among the best catchers in the league, sitting in the 97th percentile in framing. He ranks 3rd in catcher framing runs and boasts a 49% strike rate, good for 12th in MLB. With his elite defense and reliable offense, Boone has found it difficult to take Wells out of the lineup, making him a key figure in the Yankees’ postseason plans.

Stepping Up for the Playoff Push

Both Luis Gil and Austin Wells will need to rise to the occasion as the postseason approaches. Their contributions on the mound and behind the plate have been invaluable to the Yankees this season, and they will continue to play pivotal roles in the team’s playoff aspirations. With a division lead to maintain and high stakes ahead, the Yankees are counting on their young stars to propel them forward.