Yankees 2, Angels 3: Good news and bad news as Yanks finally score, but not enough to avoid sixth straight loss

It was the kind of night that teased a turning point but ended in the same painful spiral.

The Bronx was ready to explode when Jazz Chisholm Jr. finally broke through with a solo home run, snapping the New York Yankees‘ 30-inning scoreless drought.

But as has become far too common lately, that brief celebration was followed by the familiar sting of defeat.

Like a thirsty traveler spotting an oasis, the Yankees saw a flicker of hope—only to find it was just a mirage in the desert.

Volpe’s error becomes the game’s turning point

The moment everyone will remember, unfortunately, came in the eighth. Fernando Cruz, already deep into his outing and clearly laboring, loaded the bases after walking three and striking out one.

In came Tim Hill, tasked with inducing a double play to escape the jam.

He got the grounder he needed. A perfect opportunity to erase the damage. But Anthony Volpe, usually as sure-handed as they come, bobbled the ball and missed the throw.

Anthony Volpe’s error in the 8th inning gave the Angels a 3-2 lead, ultimately extending the Yankees losing streak to six games pic.twitter.com/qvC0ucEiP5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 19, 2025

One run scored, the Angels went up 3-2, and the chance to end the inning without damage disappeared in an instant.

That miscue didn’t just change the inning—it likely cost them the game. What could’ve been a heroic escape became a gut punch.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A scoring drought ends, but…

The Yankees hadn’t scored since the weekend, with their bats trapped in some kind of psychological quicksand.

Chisholm’s second-inning homer finally woke up a restless crowd desperate for signs of life. It tied the game at one and ended what felt like a season’s worth of futility in just a few days.

All that Jazz ? pic.twitter.com/esMmyT7OXo — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 18, 2025

Then Cody Bellinger joined the party with a solo blast of his own, showing fans that this team can hit, even if only in isolated bursts.

Still, the offense mustered just three hits the entire game. There were no timely doubles, no clutch singles—just two solo homers and a whole lot of silence.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yarbrough does enough, but offense doesn’t follow

Ryan Yarbrough took the mound and pitched with quiet effectiveness. He wasn’t flashy, and he did allow two solo homers, but he minimized the damage and kept the Yankees in striking distance.

His 5.1-inning, two-run performance deserved more support.

He walked just one and struck out three, doing his job well enough to earn a win on most nights—just not with this version of the Yankees behind him.

Jo Adell and Nolan Schanuel did take him deep, but neither blast came with runners on base. That’s usually a recipe for a competitive outing.

Missed chances define the Yankees again

Even after the Volpe error and the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth, New York had a real chance to respond. The bottom of the eighth opened with two men on and nobody out—a prime moment to strike back and flip the narrative.

But like so many moments lately, it ended in frustration. Two pop-ups and a fly-out later, the inning was over with no damage done.

It wasn’t just bad luck—it was a lack of execution at the worst possible time. These are the moments that good teams capitalize on. Right now, the Yankees don’t look like one.

AL East race starts to tighten

Despite the six-game losing streak, the Yankees somehow still cling to the top of the AL East standings. But with every loss, that grip loosens.

Division rivals are circling like sharks around a sinking ship, sensing the vulnerability in a team that once looked dominant.

New York now sits at 42-31, but those 42 wins feel like a distant memory. What matters now is the momentum—or lack thereof—that could define their summer.

Searching for answers, and urgency

The Yankees didn’t just lose another game—they lost another opportunity to remind themselves who they are. One swing by Chisholm ended a historic drought.

But until they can string together full innings and capitalize on key moments, they’ll keep finding new ways to lose.

Volpe’s error may haunt this one, but the truth is the lineup’s continued collapse is what’s burying this team.

Unless something changes—and fast—this streak could stretch even longer, with the top of the division slipping further out of reach.

