Yankees receive encouraging update on rehabbing star

It’s been a stormy summer in the Bronx, and any bit of sunshine feels like a small miracle.

For the struggling New York Yankees, that beam of light came in the form of Luis Gil, a hard-throwing righty whose powerful arm once electrified Yankee Stadium.

After months in the dark, the 27-year-old is finally making progress in his recovery from a right lat strain.

Like a vintage car that’s been sitting idle for too long, Gil’s body needed time before it could rev again. That time may be arriving.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Gil will face live hitters this Saturday—his first time doing so since suffering the injury in late February.

Luis Gil will toss live batting practice on Saturday, Aaron Boone said earlier today. That'll mark his first time facing hitters. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) June 18, 2025

While it’s just one step in a long journey, it’s the most encouraging development yet for the reigning American League Rookie of the Year.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Live batting practice is the first checkpoint on a long road

Live batting practice might not seem like much to fans eager for Gil’s electric fastball on a big-league mound. But for a pitcher rehabbing from a significant lat strain, it’s a mountain summit.

He hasn’t faced live hitters in months, which made this week’s news feel like more than just a health update—it felt like a turning point.

Gil still has to rebuild from scratch, slowly ramping up his throwing program. He’ll need multiple sessions of live BP before beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

There’s no shortcut for getting a starting pitcher stretched out, and Gil is essentially starting at mile zero.

While it’s highly unlikely he returns before the All-Star break, the Yankees have a real shot to get him back shortly after.

That timeline hinges on whether Gil’s arm responds without setbacks, something that has haunted many pitchers in similar situations.

A healthy Gil could alter the Yankees’ second-half outlook

When he was healthy last year, Luis Gil looked like a star in the making. He finished 2024 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts, giving the Yankees consistency and upside every fifth day.

That performance earned him AL Rookie of the Year honors and made him a pillar in Boone’s rotation.

Even if the 2025 Yankees’ rotation has held its own admirably, getting Gil back would be like discovering a forgotten ace card in the deck when the game is getting tight.

If Gil can rejoin the team post-All-Star break, he could be a difference-maker during a pivotal stretch run. His lively fastball and improved control could help stabilize the rotation while giving the bullpen a breather.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Boone remains cautiously optimistic amid recent struggles

Aaron Boone hasn’t had many reasons to smile lately, as his club battles inconsistency and mounting pressure in the AL East.

But the update on Gil gave him, and the fanbase, a bit of well-timed optimism. Even if Gil’s timeline remains weeks away from completion, just seeing him back on the mound facing live hitters feels like tangible progress.

Of course, the Yankees won’t rush him. Lat strains can be tricky, and trying to accelerate the process could do more harm than good.

The focus now is on slow, steady buildup, monitoring Gil’s response after each session, and eventually getting him into a controlled game setting in the minors.

Gil’s comeback could mirror the Yankees’ own redemption arc

Every season has its unscripted storylines, and Gil’s comeback could end up being one of the most important for New York.

His journey—from bullpen session discomfort in February to potentially rejoining the rotation post-break—reflects the kind of resilience this team is desperate to channel right now.

Baseball, like life, often waits for no one. But sometimes, if you’re patient enough, it gives you a second chance. Gil is nearing his.

